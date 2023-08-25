Former WWE champion Bray Wyatt passes away at 36: Details

Written by Gaurav Tripathi August 25, 2023 | 09:43 am 2 min read

Wyatt had returned to WWE last September (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Bray Wyatt passed away on Thursday (August 24). Paul "Triple H" Levesque, the chief content officer of the wrestling company, announced the same on social media. According to TMZ, Wyatt, who was 36, died due to a heart attack. Notably, Wyatt was a three-time world champion in WWE. Here are further details.

Wyatt was battling health issues

As per ESPN, Wyatt was inactive over the past several months in WWE as he was dealing with an undisclosed health issue. Wyatt, whose real name was Windham Rotunda, had been a part of WWE since 2009. He was surprisingly released in 2021 as the wrestling star was out of action for over a year. Wyatt had returned to WWE last September.

Wyatt's dark character thrilled fans

While Wyatt joined WWE in 2009, he made it to the main roster in 2010. 'Husky Harris' was his ring name back then. His career took off in 2014 when debuted The Wyatt Family with Luke Harper and Erick Rowan. His dark persona became the talk of the town as Wyatt used to enter the ring holding a lantern in the dark.

Here are his accomplishments

According to TMZ, Mr Wyatt was a three-time world champion in WWE. While he won the WWE Championship once, the wrestling start clinched the Universal Championship twice. He locked horns with several prominent wrestlers in his decorated career including the likes of Randy Orton, John Cena, and The Undertaker. Notably, Wyatt introduced a new character ' The Fiend' in 2019.

Wyatt belonged to a family of wrestlers

Hailed as one of the most creative and innovative minds in professional wrestling, Wyatt had wrestling in his veins. His grandfather Robert Windham wrestled as 'Blackjack Mulligan' in the 1980s while his Hall of Fame father Mike was a prominent figure in the 1990s. Irwin R Schyster was his ring name. His brother Taylor Michael Rotunda, aka Bo Dallas, was too with the WWE.

