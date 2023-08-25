Manchester City sign Jeremy Doku for £55.4m: Decoding his stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha August 25, 2023 | 01:34 am 2 min read

Premier League champions Manchester City have signed winger Jeremy Doku from French club Rennes

Premier League champions Manchester City have signed winger Jeremy Doku from French club Rennes. As per BBC, Rennes joins on a £55.4m deal and has signed a five-year contract. He is City's third major signing this summer after midfielder Mateo Kovacic (£30m) and defender Josko Gvardiol (£77.6m). Rennes had signed Doku for £22.3m in October 2020 from Belgian side Anderlecht. We decode his stats.

Why does this story matter?

With Riyad Mahrez leaving Man City for the Saudi Pro League, manager Pep Guardiola identified Doku as an able replacement for the Algerian, who had a massive presence. Doku said working with Guardiola made his decision to join City easier as he is sure it will mark a huge improvement in his career. Doku has an outstanding pace and is exceptional in one-on-one situations.

A look at his club career stats

Doku started his career with Belgian club Anderlecht. He went on to make 37 appearances, scoring six times. For Rennes, the youngster played in 91 matches, scoring 12 times, including 10 in 75 Ligue 1 games. He also made seven assists for Rennes with all of them coming in Ligue 1. In 35 matches across competitions last season, Doku scored seven goals (A4).

Breaking down his Ligue 1 2022-23 in numbers

Doku made 29 appearances in Ligue 1 2022-23, scoring six goals and making two assists. As per Opta, all of his goals came from inside the box. Doku created 30 chances and managed 12 shots on target from 21 attempts (excluding blocks). He had a pass accuracy of 86.44%. He completed 96 take-ons and made 25 tackles.

His numbers for Belgium

Doku made his debut for Belgium in 2020 and since then has made 14 appearances, scoring twice. He scored his debut goal in the UEFA Nations League against Iceland before managing a second in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers against Belarus.

