Premier League 2023-24: Five midfielders to watch out for

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya August 09, 2023 | 05:12 pm 2 min read

Enzo Fernandez featured in 18 Premier League matches for Chelsea last season

The midfielders are the fulcrum of their respective teams. While some are more inclined toward their defensive duties, others like to get more involved in chance creation and goal-scoring. Several great midfielders have lit up the Premier League for years. The upcoming season will also see some of the top stars going head-to-head. Here are the five Premier League midfielders to watch out for.

Dominik Szoboszlai, Liverpool

Liverpool's big-money signing, Dominik Szoboszlai, promises great ball progression from midfield. Szoboszlai is a multi-functional midfielder who offers tactical flexibility. He can suit well in different roles. He can be used as a number 8 or a number 10. Szoboszlai netted 20 times in 91 appearances for RB Leipzig. In 31 Bundesliga games last season, Szoboszlai scored six goals and provided eight assists.

Enzo Fernandez, Chelsea

One of the most exciting midfielders in the PL, Enzo Fernandez will pull the strings for Chelsea from midfield. The World Cup winner comes with great technical ability. His all-round skills provide a great balance to the Chelsea midfield. Enzo can dictate play with his exceptional passing range and is equally adept in playing defense-splitting long passes. He is versatile and brings great stability.

Declan Rice, Arsenal

Declan Rice joined Arsenal for a record £105m. He is one of the best defensive midfielders in the world right now. Arsenal made Rice a primary target and they see him as someone who can have a massive influence in the coming years. In the Premier League 2022-23 season, Rice made 37 appearances, scoring four times and making one assist.

Casemiro, Manchester United

Brazilian midfielder Casemiro has elevated the level of Manchester United ever since he made the move from Real Madrid. His leadership qualities and tenacity make him a vital player in Erik ten Hag's setup. Known for his defensive actions, Casemiro excels in duels, interceptions, clearances, and blocks. He also works hard in recycling possession. He provides the steel in front of the United backline.

Rodri, Manchester City

One of the most complete midfielders, Rodri has elevated this Manchester City team to the next level. The Spanish midfielder with his great technical ability is an asset to Pep Guardiola's setup. Rodri is press-resistant, has a great passing range and is crucial in City's build-up play. He is equally adept in his defensive actions. In PL 2022-23, he registered a 91.27% passing accuracy.

