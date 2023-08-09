Suryakumar has 10 fifty-plus scores with SR of over 185

Written by Parth Dhall August 09, 2023 | 04:20 pm 2 min read

SKY's 44-ball 83 helped India chase 160 with ease

Suryakumar Yadav played a match-winning knock for India in the 3rd T20I against West Indies at the Providence Stadium, Guyana, on August 8. His 44-ball 83 helped the Men in Blue chase down 160 with ease. SKY now has 10 fifty-plus scores with a strike rate of over 185 in T20Is. During his knock in Guyana, he also completed 100 T20I sixes.

Why does this story matter?

Suryakumar's art of playing the field stands out. He has all the strokes one can find in the books, rather he manufactures his esoteric versions. SKY and his stroke-making certainly transcend the batting limitations, the way legend AB de Villiers did. This allows the former to post quickfire and match-winning scores in the shortest format. As a result, SKY has attained another feat.

SKY's mind-boggling numbers

Suryakumar finished with a strike rate of 188.64 in his 44-ball 83 in Guyana. It was his 17th fifty-plus T20I score. According to Wisden, 10 of these scores have come at a strike rate of over 185. His scores in this regard read 83 (188.64), 69 (191.66), 51* (204), 65 (209.67), 117 (212.72), 111* (217.64), 112* (219.6), 61* (244), 68* (261.53), and 61 (277.27).

SKY's slowest 80-plus knock in T20Is

It is interesting to note that Suryakumar's knock in the 3rd T20I, where he struck at 188.64, was his slowest knock of 80-plus in the shortest format. Each of his other three 80-plus knocks resulted in a ton, where he struck at over 200.

The incredible strike rate of Suryakumar

Suryakumar now has 17 fifty-plus scores in T20I cricket. His strike rates in each of these innings read as (starting from his first) - 183.8, 147.06, 155, 209.6, 212.7, 172.7, 261.5, 191.6, 151.5, 277.2, 204, 170, 244, 217.6, 141.66, 219.60, and 188.64. Suryakumar has an overall strike rate of 174.33 in T20I cricket, the highest by any batter in the format.

Third Indian batter with 100 T20I sixes

During the chase, Suryakumar hammered his 100th six in T20Is. He raced to 100 T20I maximums in his 49th innings, the joint second-fastest to this mark along with Chris Gayle. Only WI's Evin Lewis smashed 100 T20I sixes in fewer innings (48). Notably, Suryakumar is the third Indian after Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli with 100 sixes in the format.

A look at his T20I stats

Suryakumar has been ruling the format since his debut in March 2021. He boasts 1,780 runs in 51 T20Is at 45.64, striking at 174.33. The tally includes three centuries and 14 fifties. Last year, SKY became the first Indian cricketer to slam over 1,000 T20I runs in a calendar year. He finished with 1,164 runs in 2022, striking at 187.43.

