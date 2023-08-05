Kane Williamson's fitness not yet up to standards: Gary Stead

Sports

Kane Williamson's fitness not yet up to standards: Gary Stead

Written by Gaurav Tripathi August 05, 2023 | 02:51 pm 2 min read

Williamson has not played a professional match since March 2023 (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

New Zealand head coach Gary Stead has stated that Kane Williamson is not yet up to international standards on return from injury. The veteran player has started batting in nets as he races against time to get fit for the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup in September-October. His absence from the tournament can massively dent NZ's chances at the event. Here are further details.

Why does this story matter?

Williamson sustained a knee injury while fielding for Gujarat Titans in the opener of the 2023 Indian Premier League. He has been out of action since then. The 32-year-old subsequently underwent surgery, having ruptured an anterior cruciate ligament on his right knee. With the ODI WC being just two months away, the NZ camp would want Williamson to regain fitness sooner than later.

What did Stead say?

Stead reckons Williamson still needs some more time before returning to international standards. "It's nice to see him with a bat in his hand and hitting the balls again, albeit it's not right at the level that he is to perform internationally," Stead told reporters. Stead also revealed that Williamson is heavily 'invested' in the team and is keen to return for the WC.

How Williamson has fared in ODIs?

Williamson currently owns 6,554 runs from 161 ODIs at an average of 47.83. The tally includes 13 centuries and 42 fifties. He is NZ's fifth-highest run-getter in the format. Notably, NZ were the runners-up in the last two ODI World Cups (2015 and 2019). Williamson played an instrumental role in both campaigns. He was adjudged the Player of the Tournament in the 2019 edition.

Latham to lead in his absence

In case, Williamson does not regain fitness for the WC, Tom Latham, the designated vice-captain of the ODI side, would lead the team. The wicketkeeper-batter has so far led NZ in 31 ODIs, smoking 1,245 runs at a brilliant average of 47.88. The tally includes three tons and nine fifties. Moreover, NZ won 22 ODIs with Latham at the helm (NR: 1).

Share this timeline