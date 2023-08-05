Pakistan to make Road Safety World Series debut: Details here

Written by Gaurav Tripathi August 05, 2023

India Legends clinched the first two editions (Source: Twitter/@RSWorldSeries)

The third edition of the Road Safety World Series will be played in September this year, reported ESPNcricinfo. The development also states that the competition will be staged in England and hence, a team from Pakistan will also take part. For the unversed, Road Safety World Series is a T20 league involving retired international cricketers. Here are further details.

Tournament to take place first time outside India

The first two editions of the competition took place in India. Due to the political differences with their neighboring nation, Pakistan could not participate. As per the report, a total of nine teams will take part this year as compared to eight in 2022. Meanwhile, the dates and official schedule of the competition are yet to come.

First season took place in two halves

The inaugural edition of the competition took place across two halves, in 2020 and 2021, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. India, Sri Lanka, South Africa, West Indies, and Australia were the initial participants. However, Australia pulled out from the second half due to travel restrictions. The Aussies were replaced by Bangladesh. In England, the tournament had an additional team in the second half.

New Zealand added in the second edition

The second season took place last year which saw the addition of New Zealand and the return of Australia. Hence, a total of eight teams took part in that event. Notably, India Legends clinched the first two editions of the competition. They defeated Sri Lanka Legends in the final on both occasions. The retired Indian stars will now be challenged in England conditions.

Prominent stars set for a comeback

Sachin Tendulkar led India in the first two editions. Legends like Yuvraj Singh, Virender Sehwag, and Zaheer Khan also featured in the competition. Kevin Pietersen, Sanath Jayasuriya, Shane Watson, Tillakaratne Dilshan, and Brian Lara were among the foreign superstars to take part. Meanwhile, the upcoming edition might see the recently-retired England pacer Stuart Broad in action. He would be a force in home conditions.

