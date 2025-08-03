15-year-old Odisha girl set afire succumbs in AIIMS Delhi

A 15-year-old girl, who was allegedly set on fire by three unidentified men in Odisha 's Puri district, succumbed to her injuries at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi. The incident took place on July 19 when the girl was attacked while going to a friend's house in Bayabar village. She suffered severe burn injuries and was airlifted to AIIMS Delhi for advanced treatment on July 20.

Medical efforts Girl given intensive care in Delhi hospital At AIIMS Delhi, the girl was given intensive care, including skin grafting and immunoglobulin injections to control infections. Despite these efforts, she could not be saved and died in the hospital's Burns and Plastic Surgery block. Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi expressed his condolences on the social media platform X, saying he was "deeply shocked" by her death.

Case progress Probe underway, nobody arrested yet The police are still probing the case and have detained eight people, including relatives of the girl. However, no one has been formally arrested yet. A police officer said they are examining all legal aspects to ensure a thorough investigation. The incident has sparked political criticism against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), with opposition parties, including Congress, slamming it as a "systemic failure of governance."