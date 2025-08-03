15-year-old Odisha girl set afire succumbs in AIIMS Delhi
What's the story
A 15-year-old girl, who was allegedly set on fire by three unidentified men in Odisha's Puri district, succumbed to her injuries at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi. The incident took place on July 19 when the girl was attacked while going to a friend's house in Bayabar village. She suffered severe burn injuries and was airlifted to AIIMS Delhi for advanced treatment on July 20.
Medical efforts
Girl given intensive care in Delhi hospital
At AIIMS Delhi, the girl was given intensive care, including skin grafting and immunoglobulin injections to control infections. Despite these efforts, she could not be saved and died in the hospital's Burns and Plastic Surgery block. Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi expressed his condolences on the social media platform X, saying he was "deeply shocked" by her death.
Case progress
Probe underway, nobody arrested yet
The police are still probing the case and have detained eight people, including relatives of the girl. However, no one has been formally arrested yet. A police officer said they are examining all legal aspects to ensure a thorough investigation. The incident has sparked political criticism against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), with opposition parties, including Congress, slamming it as a "systemic failure of governance."
Related case
Incident raises questions about women's safety
This tragic incident comes two weeks after the death of a 20-year-old college student in Balasore district, who died after attempting self-immolation over alleged sexual harassment by a professor at Fakir Mohan College. The girl's brutal attack and subsequent death caused widespread protests by the opposition parties over administrative and state inaction.