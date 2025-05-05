Mamata reacts to backlash over naming Digha temple 'Jagannath Dham'
What's the story
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has once again asserted that she would call the newly inaugurated Jagannath Temple in Digha "Jagannath Dham."
This comes after Odisha raised objections and authorities said they would formally request her to refrain from using this name.
The name is traditionally associated with the 12th-century Jagannath Temple in Puri, Odisha.
Following strong protests, the West Bengal government has removed 'Dham' signage from the temple, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Amit Malviya claimed.
Response
Banerjee equates significance of Puri and Digha temples
Speaking to reporters, Banerjee defended herself, saying she respects the two temples the same.
"We respect the temple in Puri and we also respect Jagannath Dham," she said.
"Kaali Temple and Gurdwaras are everywhere across the country. Temples are there in all places... Why is there so much anger on this issue?" she asked, reiterating her position on the issue.
Opposition
BJP spokesperson objects to Digha temple's name
BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra had protested the name of the Digha temple, saying no other temple can be called 'dham.'
"There is only one Jagannath Dham in the world, and it is not possible to call any other place Jagannath Dham because there is no other place," he said last week.
However, Banerjee had said she would continue calling it so.
Inquiry
Odisha government seeks clarification on Digha temple's name
The newly inaugurated Jagannath Temple in Digha was formally opened by the West Bengal government on April 30.
The temple, which is a replica of the Puri temple and houses the same deities, has created a storm among the devotees of Odisha.
They argued that this new structure is not called 'Dham,' stating this honor should be limited to the original Puri temple.
On May 3, the Odisha government urged administrators at the Puri Jagannath Temple to investigate the controversies.
Pakistan
Banerjee addresses Pahalgam terror attack
On the same day, Banerjee also addressed the Pahalgam terror attack, accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of dividing people, and asked him to take care of India and secure its borders.
She also accused the BJP of engaging in "dirty politics" over the Murshidabad riots, in which three people were killed during protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act.
"Instead of doing communal violence, please take care of the border. We love India, please save India from any disaster," she said.