What's the story

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has once again asserted that she would call the newly inaugurated Jagannath Temple in Digha "Jagannath Dham."

This comes after Odisha raised objections and authorities said they would formally request her to refrain from using this name.

The name is traditionally associated with the 12th-century Jagannath Temple in Puri, Odisha.

Following strong protests, the West Bengal government has removed 'Dham' signage from the temple, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Amit Malviya claimed.