Migrant worker found electrocuted at flooded ATM in Chennai
A migrant worker from Odisha was electrocuted to death in Chennai on Saturday. The incident took place at an ATM kiosk in Muthialpet, near Broadway, TOI reported. The deceased, Chandan, worked at a private showroom in Parrys and lived in worker-provided quarters. He had gone to withdraw cash from the ATM when he accidentally touched a live cable and was fatally electrocuted.
Electrocution details and immediate aftermath
Per the report, Chandan lost his balance while opening the ATM kiosk door and instinctively grabbed an iron pole next to an electricity board post. Unbeknownst to him, the pole was charged with electricity due to a snapped live cable. The contact with the live power caused Chandan to be thrown onto the road. Bystanders quickly came to his aid and transported him to a government hospital.
Police register case following worker's electrocution
Upon reaching the hospital, doctors pronounced Chandan dead. The Muthialpet police have since registered a case in connection with the incident. The incident comes as the city braced for heavy rainfall ahead of cyclone Fengal's anticipated landfall in the evening. The India Meteorological Department has predicted heavy to very heavy rain in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Kallakurichi, and Cuddalore districts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.