After 46 years, the 'Ratna Bhandar' of Puri Jagannath Temple has reopened under the new BJP state government.

To ensure transparency, the inventory process will be assisted by RBI representatives and will include digital cataloging of the valuables.

This move comes as a significant change, as the previous BJD government did not open the Ratna Bhandar during its 24-year rule.

Ratna Bhandar reopens after 46 years

Puri Jagannath Temple's 'Ratna Bhandar' reopens after 46 years

What's the story The 'Ratna Bhandar,' a treasury of the 12th-century Jagannath temple in Puri, Odisha, reopened on Sunday at 1:28pm after being closed for 46 years. In preparation for the reopening, special boxes were used to move valuables that include diamonds, rubies, sapphires, emeralds, pearls, and many other rare gems. Among those present at the reopening were former Orissa High Court judge Biswanath Rath and Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) chief administrator Arabinda Padhee.

Inventory management

Inventory process and SOPs established for 'Ratna Bhandar'

Three standard operating procedures (SOPs) were established to guide the inventory process, according to Padhee. The first SOP pertains to the reopening of the Ratna Bhandar, the second manages the temporary Ratna Bhandar, and the third relates to inventorying valuables. Padhee stated that "the inventory work will not start today. It will be done after getting approval from the government on the engagement of valuers, goldsmiths and other experts."

Inventory transparency

RBI representatives and digital cataloging aid transparency

To ensure transparency, representatives from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) are assisting the inventory team. Odisha law minister Prithviraj Harichandan announced that they will "examine the nature of the ornaments, their character, quality, and weigh the valuables." He also revealed plans for digital photography of the ornaments to create a digital catalog for future reference. The treasury was opened using a duplicate key held by Puri district administration.

Political milestone

'Ratna Bhandar' reopening under new state government

The reopening of the 'Ratna Bhandar' came a month after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) assumed control of the state government. Harichandan noted that "the previous BJD government did not open the Ratna Bhandar during its 24-year rule." He added, "The BJP government, within a month of coming to power, has decided to open it and we have left it to Lord Jagannath for smooth completion of the process."