Watch: Rahul Gandhi enjoys pizza as politicians swarm Anant-Radhika wedding

By Chanshimla Varah 01:20 pm Jul 14, 202401:20 pm

What's the story A video of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi dining at a humble pizzeria in Delhi while other politicians swarm the ostentatious wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Mumbai has gone viral. The recording date of the video remains unclear. Earlier, there were reports that Gandhi would be skipping the big, fat Indian wedding, while his mother, Sonia Gandhi, would not be able to attend due to her health issues.

Prime Minister Modi attends Ambani-Merchant wedding

The Shubh Aashirwad ceremony of Anant and Radhika, which was held on Saturday night, was graced by the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai. The groom's parents, Mukesh and Nita Ambani, personally welcomed Modi and escorted him to the stage to bless the newlyweds. The prime minister was already in Mumbai on Saturday to lay the foundation stones for multiple projects worth more than ₹29,400 crore related to roads, railways, and ports.

Political figures mark presence at Ambani-Merchant wedding

Other politician attendees at the wedding were Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar. Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav also attended with his family, along with other notable figures such as Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, BJP leader Smriti Irani and her husband, and Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi.