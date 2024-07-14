In short Simplifying... In short The Khedkar family, including IAS officer Pooja Khedkar, is under investigation for alleged misuse of power and intimidation.

A committee is set to re-evaluate Pooja's civil service exam documents, with potential termination and criminal charges if found guilty.

Familial connections between IAS officer and BJP leader disclosed

By Chanshimla Varah 12:56 pm Jul 14, 202412:56 pm

What's the story The parents of trainee Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Pooja Khedkar have close ties with Maharashtra Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Pankaja Munde, India Today reported. According to the report, Pooja's mother, Manorama Khedkar, donated ₹12,12,012 to the Gopinath Munde Pratisthan on October 3, 2023. The non-profit organization is run by the Munde family. Dilip Khedkar, Puja's father, also has close ties with Munde, and his brother Manik served as the taluka president of the BJP for five years.

Context

Why does this story matter?

The Khedkar family is under the scanner for alleged misuse of power and intimidation. The parents are facing legal action after a farmer filed a complaint, accusing Manorama of threatening him. Their daughter, Pooja, on the other hand, risks losing her covered IAS post over allegations that she got it by providing a bogus medical certificate. Before these allegations, she was transferred for misusing power, including using a siren, VIP plates, and a "Maharashtra government" sticker on her Audi car.

Connections

Dilip donated silver crown after Munde got nominated

Dilip was said to have offered prayers at Ahmednagar's renowned Mohtadevi Temple and promised to present a 1.5-kilogram silver crown to the goddess if Munde got nominated for Lok Sabha or Rajya Sabha. Later, he presented the goddess with a silver crown after the BJP nominated Munde for Maharashtra's Beed Lok Sabha seat, which was formerly represented by her father, Gopinath Munde.

Audi seized

Private Audi of IAS officer seized

On Sunday, the Audi in question was seized by the Pune Police. Earlier this week, police said that the Audi, registered to a private engineering firm, has 21 unpaid challans totaling ₹27,000. Pune commissioner of police Amitesh Kumar added that a fresh challan was issued under Section 177 of the Motor Vehicles Act for unauthorized use of an amber beacon light and "Maharashtra government" plate on the car.

Quota controversy

Accusations against IAS officer Pooja

A single-member committee, led by Manoj Kumar Dwivedi, Additional Secretary in the Department of Personnel and Training, has been established by the Centre to re-evaluate all documents submitted by Pooja for her civil services examination candidacy. The committee is expected to submit its report within two weeks. If found guilty, Khedkar could face termination from service and possible criminal charges for document manipulation related to her selection process.