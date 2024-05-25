Next Article

By Chanshimla Varah 09:23 pm May 25, 202409:23 pm

What's the story A massive fire erupted at the TRP game zone in Gujarat's Rajkot on Saturday afternoon, claiming at least 20 lives, including children. The Rajkot Police Commissioner, Raju Bhargava, confirmed that approximately 20 bodies have been recovered and sent for further medical examination. "Fire broke out in the TRP gaming zone in the afternoon. The rescue operations are on. The fire is under control," Bhargava told ANI news agency.

Scrutiny begins

Investigation underway for negligence at TRP Game Zone

The gaming zone, owned by Yuvraj Singh Solanki, is now under investigation for possible negligence. "We will be registering an offense for negligence and the deaths which have occurred. The further investigation will take place once we complete the rescue operations here," Bhargava added. Several fire brigade vehicles and ambulances were dispatched to the scene, with rescue operations currently ongoing. The cause of the fire, however, has yet to be determined.

Rescue efforts

Rescue operations continue amidst challenges

Fire Station Officer RA Joban reported that they are still working on retrieving bodies from both sides of the collapsed structure. "We are facing difficulty in the firefighting operation because the temporary structure has collapsed and due to wind velocity," Fire officer IV Kher told ANI. The smoke from the fire was reportedly visible from a distance of up to 3km.

Official response

State officials respond to Rajkot fire tragedy

Meanwhile, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has instructed municipal corporation and administration officials to prioritize immediate rescue and relief operations in response to this incident. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Darshita Shah described it as a very sad incident, stating, "This is the first time in the history of Rajkot that children have lost their lives due to a fire in a game zone."