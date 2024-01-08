SC cancels Gujarat order for Bilkis Bano rapists' early release

1/4

India 2 min read

SC cancels Gujarat order for Bilkis Bano rapists' early release

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan 11:35 am Jan 08, 202411:35 am

The Supreme Court on Monday quashed the Gujarat government's order to grant remission and premature release to 11 convicts in Bilkis Bano's 2002 gangrape case. It ruled Gujarat's administration was not competent to pass their release order. The SC also said the petition filed by Bano against the early release of her rapists in the case linked to the 2002 Gujarat riots was valid.

2/4

Why does this story matter?

Bano was 21 years old and five months pregnant when the 2002 Gujarat riots erupted after a Sabarmati Express coach was set on fire. On March 3, 2002, Bano and her family were attacked in Ahmedabad's Randhikpur village by an angry mob that raped her and killed her family members. More than 1,000 people reportedly lost their lives in the Gujarat riots.

3/4

Bano's plea against early release of convicts

Bano petitioned the SC on November 30, 2022, challenging the Gujarat government's decision to release the 11 convicts on August 15, 2022. Additionally, Bano earlier filed a review petition to challenge an SC ruling in May 2022 that allowed the Gujarat government to decide on the convicts' remission. To recall, seven members of her family, including her three-year-old daughter, were killed during the riots.

4/4

Bano had expressed shock over rapists' early release

Bano, in her petition, revealed that she had approached the Gujarat government asking for the papers or entire documents related to the premature release of the 11 convicts. However, nothing came from the state government despite her reminders. Bano also claimed that despite being the victim of the crime, she was not informed that such a process of premature release or remission was initiated.