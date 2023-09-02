Maharashtra: Maratha reservation protest turns violent, over 360 booked

Maharashtra: Maratha reservation protest turns violent, over 360 booked

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan September 02, 2023 | 03:05 pm 3 min read

The Maharashtra Police booked more than 360 people on Saturday, a day after protesters demanding reservation for the Maratha community in Maharashtra's Jalna allegedly resorted to violence, PTI reported. The police claimed the situation was under control, but the protesters, mostly from the Maratha community, remained firm in their demand for reservation in jobs and education in the state. This comes after the Supreme Court of India quashed the state government's provision for Maratha reservation in 2021.

Why does this story matter?

The Marathas, constituting around 30% of Maharashtra's population, have been demanding reservations in jobs and education for a long time. In 2018, the Maharashtra government passed legislation granting a 16% reservation to Marathas. But in June 2019, the Bombay High Court pointed out that instead of 16%, it should be cut to 12% in education and 13% in jobs. The community started fresh agitation and a hunger strike recently to press for their demands, leading to the protest in Jalna.

Police charged protesters after several injuries reported

The police have reportedly filed a case against over 360 individuals, but only 16 of them have been identified so far. The case was filed under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 307 (attempt to murder), 333 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and others. Around 40 police personnel and some other people were injured during the violent protest.

'No arrests so far, but situation under control': SP Jalna

According to Jalna Superintendent of Police (SP) Tushar Doshi, the police had to use plastic bullets and tear shells to bring the situation under control. "No arrest has been so far and the situation is under control now," he told PTI. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde appealed to the people for peace and assured that a high-level committee would be set up to investigate and probe the reasons behind the violence.

Prominent leaders support Maratha agitators

Following the police action, top Maratha leader Manoj Jarange, who is also spearheading the protest, said, "The hunger strike won't be called off now." Former MP Sambhaji Chhatrapati, a descendant of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and a prominent Maratha leader, visited Antarwali Sarathi village on Saturday morning to extend his support to the protesters. Chhatrapati called for the government to withdraw the cases registered against the protesters as they continue to fight for their quota demand.

What triggered the violence

The trouble began when the police attempted to transfer Jarange to a hospital on the advice of doctors. Reportedly, the protesters have been on hunger strike, demanding reservation for the Maratha community in the village, since Tuesday. The unrest turned violent when some people targeted state transportation buses and private vehicles. The villagers alleged that the police fired a few rounds into the air, but officials did not corroborate this claim.

