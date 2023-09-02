Massive row in Rajasthan after tribal woman stripped naked, paraded

India

Written by Snehadri Sarkar September 02, 2023 | 10:33 am 3 min read

On camera, Rajasthan woman beaten, stripped and paraded naked

In a shocking incident, a tribal woman was allegedly beaten, stripped naked, and paraded through her village in the Pratapgarh district of Rajasthan by her husband and in-laws on Thursday over an alleged love affair. According to several media reports, the incident came to light only after a video of it went viral, prompting the police to step in.

Police provide details on Pratapgarh incident

In the viral clip, the alleged husband of the victim could be seen disrobing her outside their home and then parading her naked as she screams for help. As per the news outlet NDTV, the police revealed that the 21-year-old woman was in a relationship with another man, and her in-laws were upset that she was living with the man despite being married.

FIR registered, police hunt for main accused underway

Providing details on the incident, Rajasthan's Director General of Police (DGP) Umesh Mishra revealed the victim's in-laws reportedly kidnapped her and took her to their village after they found out about the affair. Moreover, Hindustan Times reported that six teams have been formed to apprehend the accused, and an FIR has also been registered in the matter.

Rajasthan CM's reaction to Pratapgarh incident

The incident has triggered a massive row in the state, with Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also reacting sharply to it. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the Congress leader tweeted, "There is no place for such criminals in a civilized society." "These criminals will be put behind bars as soon as possible and punished after being prosecuted in a fast-track court," he added.

Check out Gehlot's reaction here

Opposition attacks Gehlot government

Meanwhile, opposition leaders were quick to take aim at the Congress-led state government over the matter. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) IT cell chief Amit Malviya shared the clip of the incident on X and wrote, "The screams of so many helpless women were buried in Rajasthan in the last five years, but Ashok Gehlot's government did not wake up from sleep."

Trigger warning: Malviya's post on X

Today, Rajasthan is again ashamed: BJP's CP Joshi

Besides Malviya, BJP leader CP Joshi also reacted to the incident and said, "Today Rajasthan is again ashamed. The administration did not have a clue about this female atrocity incident in the lower quota of Pahada Gram Panchayat of Dhariyawad Tehsil of Pratapgarh district." "This explains why Rajasthan is ranked 1 in rape and atrocities against women (sic)," he added.

You can watch Joshi's reaction here

Reminiscent of Manipur's shocking incident

This development came just a few weeks after a video surfaced online that showed a group of men allegedly groping and parading two tribal women naked in Manipur. At the time, the Indigenous Tribal Leaders' Forum (ITLF) said the incident occurred on May 4 in the northeastern state's Kangpokpi district. The video of the incident sparked massive outrage among celebrities, politicians, and the public.

