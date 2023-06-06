India

Rajasthan: Kidnapper forcibly 'marries' woman by taking 'saat phere'

Rajasthan: Kidnapper forcibly 'marries' woman by taking 'saat phere'

Written by Ayushi Goswami Jun 06, 2023, 06:21 pm 2 min read

The purported video of the incident has gone viral on social media

In a shocking incident, a woman in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer was allegedly kidnapped by goons and forcibly "married" to one of them. A purported video of the incident has gone viral on social media, which shows the woman crying for help while the goon carries her in his arms and takes saat phere (Hindu marriage ritual) around the fire.

DCW chief asks CM Ashok Gehlot to take action

The video also gained the attention of Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal who urged Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot to take action. "This video is reported of Jaisalmer. According to reports, a girl was kidnapped in public and forced to marry her by lighting a fire in a barren desert. This is a very shocking and frightening incident," she tweeted on Tuesday.

Purported video of the incident

Woman was kidnapped by 15-20 goons on Thursday: AAP leader

Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajasthan leader Vinay Mishra said the woman was kidnapped by a gang of 15-20 people on Thursday from the Sankhla village of Jaisalmer. However, none of the accused has been arrested so far, Mishra claimed in a tweet. AAP leader Naresh Balyan also took a jibe at Gehlot, saying he will be asked to take action next year.

Mishra attacks Gehlot over woman's kidnapping

Woman was kidnapped before her marriage to another man

According to ETV, the woman was supposed to get married on June 12 to another man. However, a man named Pushpendra Singh reportedly abducted her, took her outside the village, and attempted to marry her by force. The woman's family informed the police, following which the accused was caught and the woman was handed over to her family, the report said.