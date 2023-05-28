India

Rajasthan: Man kills elderly woman, eats her flesh; arrested

Written by Snehadri Sarkar May 28, 2023, 08:29 pm 2 min read

Man with suspected hydrophobia kills elderly woman, eats her flesh

The Rajasthan Police has reportedly arrested a man for allegedly murdering an elderly woman and eating her flesh in the state's Pali district. Identified as Surendra Thakur, the 24-year-old accused is a resident of Mumbai and is suspected to be suffering from hydrophobia, a symptom of rabies in humans. As per News18, Thakur has been admitted to a hospital for evaluation and further treatment.

Details on victim, her death

According to a statement by the police, eyewitnesses claimed that the incident occurred in Saradhana village, which comes under the Sendra Police Station limits, on Friday. The victim, identified as Shanti Devi, was 65 years old and was grazing her cattle when the accused reportedly attacked her with a stone, which ultimately resulted in her death. After that, he allegedly ate her flesh.

Eyewitness narrates details on horrific incident

While giving details about the horrific incident, an eyewitness said, "I was returning after grazing goats when I saw the man who was eating the flesh of the deceased woman," per News18. "I got scared and ran from the spot," the witness further stated while adding that he also saw the blood-stained face of the 24-year-old accused.

Thakur charged with murder, cannibalism

Reports also said that the locals were initially frightened after seeing the accused man. However, they later chased and caught Thakur when he tried to escape and handed him over to the police. As per the news outlet India Today, the 24-year-old accused has been booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 302 (murder) and was charged with cannibalism as well.

Accused behaving like mentally sick patient: Jaitaran DSP

Providing an update on Thakur, Jaitaran Deputy Superintendent of Police Sukhram Bishnoi stated, "The accused is behaving like a mentally sick patient and in an aggressive manner." "We have admitted him to the hospital where his medical examination is going on. Even in the hospital, he created a ruckus, after which he was tied up by the nursing staff on a bed," he added.

Rabid dog might have bitten him: Doctor

"A patient has been admitted to Bangar Hospital who is suffering from hydrophobia. It is possible that a rabid dog might have bitten him in the past. He might not have got vaccinated, and because of this, he developed hydrophobia or rabies," a doctor said.