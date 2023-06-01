Politics

Free electricity up to 100 units: Congress in poll-bound Rajasthan

Jun 01, 2023

Rajasthan will hold state Assembly elections later this year

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has announced free electricity for consumption of up to 100 units to the people of the state from Thursday. This comes months before the state Assembly elections, which will likely take place by this year's end. The Congress leader added that the electricity bill will be zero for those who consume power up to 100 units per month.

Rajasthan, MP, Chhattisgarh will go to polls later this year

Gehlot further said, "For the middle class, the customers will get free electricity for the first 100 units. Their fixed charges, fuel surcharge, and other charges for the first 200 units will be waived off and the cost will be paid by the state government." Notably, Rajasthan will go to polls later this year, along with Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.