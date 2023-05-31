Politics

Punjab: Cabinet reshuffles ministries as 1 MLA quits, 2 join

Bhagwant Mann became Punjab CM on March 16, 2022

In a big cabinet reshuffle, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann inducted two new ministers—Kartarpur MLA Balkar Singh and Lambi MLA Gurmeet Singh Khudian—as cabinet ministers on Wednesday. This comes a day after Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Inderbir Singh Nijjer quit the council of ministers, citing personal reasons. On Tuesday, Mann sent Nijjer's resignation to Governor Banwari Lal Purohit for early acceptance.

Two new ministers inducted into Punjab cabinet

Singh, Khudian get important departments

After being sworn in, Singh was allocated to the ministries of Local Government and Parliamentary Affairs. Meanwhile, Khudian got Agriculture and Farmer's Welfare, Animal Husbandry, Fisheries, Dairy Development, and Food Processing. Moreover, cabinet minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer got Water Resources, Mines and Geology, Science, Technology and Environment, Sports and Youth Services, and Conservation of Land and Water.

This is Mann's 3rd cabinet expansion in 14 months

Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar got the departments of Transport, and Rural Development and Panchayat. In a major setback, Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal will now hold only low-profile departments of Non-Residents of India (NRI) Affairs and Administrative Reforms. This is the third cabinet expansion by Mann during his tenure of 14 months. The Punjab cabinet now has 16 ministers, including Mann.