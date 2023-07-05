India

SC extends activist Teesta Setalvad's interim bail till July 19

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan July 05, 2023 | 01:27 pm 1 min read

Supreme Court has extended activist Teesta Setalvad's interim bail till July 19

The Supreme Court on Wednesday extended the interim bail of activist Teesta Setalvad till the next hearing on July 19, NDTV reported. She was granted seven-day interim bail on Saturday in an urgent hearing by the court. This came a year after the Gujarat Police arrested her for allegedly fabricating evidence linked to the 2002 Gujarat riots.

Setalvad was first arrested on June 25

Setalvad was arrested on June 25, 2022, after the Ahmedabad Detection of Crime Branch (DCB) accused her of conspiring to implicate innocent people in the 2002 riots falsely. She was sent to police remand for seven days and judicial custody on July 2. Along with Setalvad, co-accused former Indian Police Services (IPS) officer RB Sreekumar was also arrested in June last year.

