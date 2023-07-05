India

Kolkata: Outrage after college denies admission to non-English medium students

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan July 05, 2023 | 12:02 pm 3 min read

Kolkatta College drew flak after allegedly denying admission to non-English medium students

Loreto College, a leading educational institute in Kolkata, the capital city of West Bengal, is experiencing a massive backlash after it allegedly denied admission to students from Hindi and Bengali-medium schools. According to New18, the institution recently released a list of selected candidates for many undergraduate programs, along with a note, stating that students from vernacular-medium schools were not considered for admission.

Hindi, Bengali-medium students not considered for admission: Loreto College

The note released by the college reads, "The medium of instruction in Loreto College is ONLY English. Examinations will have to be answered ONLY in English. Our reputed Open Shelf Library has only English reference/textbooks and journals for all subjects other than vernacular Bengali and Hindi." It also stated that students from vernacular-medium schools like Hindi and Bengali have not been considered for admission.

Policy draws flak from candidates who called it 'discriminatory'

The policy from college officials drew flak from candidates, who called the policy "discriminatory." It also perplexed others, prompting the University of Calcutta to step in and demand an explanation from the college principal. Loreto's Principal Sister Christine Coutinho said the note violates university policies. Following all of the criticism, the institution amended the note and issued an apology.

Applicants, college alumni term decision unfair

An applicant Disha Dey told Money Control that it was also stated during the application process that vernacular language students should not apply. However, it appears that many people disregarded it because this regulation was never in effect previously. A Loreto alumnus Ankita Sengupta called the policy of denying admittance without even giving candidates an opportunity to prove themselves "unfair."

Loreto College issues apology saying had no intention to discriminate

The apology by the institution reads, "The college apologizes for inadvertently hurting the sentiments of the students. It was not the intention to discriminate against any student from any background." However, the college said there was a reason for providing preference to candidates from English-medium schools. It stated that it was a practical concern because students from vernacular-medium schools have trouble following lectures.

Know about Loreto College

Loreto College is a Catholic women's institution on Park Street in Kolkata. It has always required students to communicate in English on campus, regardless of the subject they choose. From lectures to administration to casual talks, English has always been the language of communication. St. Xavier's College, a Catholic college nearby, does not have such a regulation.

