Manipur viral video: CBI takes over probe, registers FIR

Written by Ayushi Goswami July 29, 2023 | 02:31 pm 2 min read

The CBI has re-registered FIR in the Manipur video case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday reportedly formally took over the investigation into the viral May 4 video from Manipur, which showed two women being groped and paraded naked by a group of men. According to India Today, the probe agency has re-registered a First Information Report (FIR) in the case.

Why does this story matter?

The shocking video emerged on social media on July 19, triggering massive outrage among the public, politicians, and celebrities. Reportedly, the incident took place in Kangpokpi district, around 35km away from Imphal, on May 4. The miscreants involved in the crime also allegedly gang-raped the women who were from the Kuki-Zomi community. So far, seven people have been arrested in the case.

Home Affairs Ministry informed about takeover earlier

Saturday's development comes after the Union Home Ministry on Thursday informed the Supreme Court that the central probe agency will take over the probe in the case. In its affidavit, the Centre said it has "zero tolerance" toward any crimes against women and also requested the apex court to shift the trials in the case out of Manipur.

CBI probing 6 other cases related to violence

The central government has asked the Supreme Court for direction to ensure that the trial in the case is completed within six months from the time the chargesheet was filed. Notably, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the CBI is already probing six other cases related to the clashes in Manipur and the loot of munitions from state armories.

Opposition leaders reach Imphal

Earlier on Saturday, a 20-member delegation of opposition MPs reached Imphal on a two-day fact-finding visit. The MPs, part of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), will meet Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey and people in relief camps in both the hilly and valley areas. They will then make recommendations to the Centre and the Parliament for a solution to the ongoing violence.

Ethnic clashes in Manipur began on May 3

Around 180 people have reportedly died so far in Manipur's ethnic violence since a May 3 protest against the Meitei community's Scheduled Tribe (ST) status demands. Meiteis, forming 53% of Manipur's population, have raised concerns over the restrictions on settling in hilly parts and large-scale illegal Bangladeshi and Myanmarese immigrants. However, tribal Kukis and Nagas—around 40% of the population—are concerned about their own prospects.

