SC stays HC order to check rape victim's 'mangal dosha'

Written by Ayushi Goswami Jun 03, 2023

The Supreme Court took the suo motu cognizance of the Allahabad HC order

The Supreme Court on Saturday stayed an order by the Allahabad High Court that directed Lucknow University's astrology department to examine a woman's kundali to find out if she was manglik. The high court reportedly passed the order on May 23 while hearing the bail plea of an accused who allegedly raped the woman but later refused to marry her, citing her mangal dosha.

Astrology is individual's private matter: SC

On Saturday, the SC bench of Justices Sudhanshu Dhulia and Pankaj Mithal, which took the suo motu cognizance of the order, said the court could not enter into the realm of astrology, which is an individual's private matter. The apex court further said the matter must be dealt with on merits. Meanwhile, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said the high court's direction was "disturbing."

Man allegedly raped woman on pretext of marriage

Notably, the woman has accused the man of establishing sexual relations with her on the promise of marriage. However, he later backed out, claiming the marriage could not be solemnized as the woman had some problems with her horoscope. The victim's counsel reportedly refuted his claim, saying she is not manglik. The high court then passed its order in view of the conflicting claims.