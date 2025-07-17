Andre Russell set to retire from international cricket: Details here

West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell is set to retire from international cricket. The 37-year-old will play his last two T20Is against Australia at Sabina Park, Jamaica. Russell's decision comes just over two years ahead of the next T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka, scheduled for February 2026. He has been a T20I-only player since 2019 and has represented West Indies in one Test, 56 ODIs, and 84 T20Is.

Personal reflections It has been an honor to represent WI: Russell Russell shared his thoughts on representing West Indies, calling it one of the proudest achievements of his life. He said, "Words cannot explain what it meant. To represent the West Indies has been one of the proudest achievements in my life." He added that he never expected to reach this level as a kid but was inspired by his love for cricket and wanted to leave a mark in maroon colors.

Career closure I want to end my international career on a high Russell expressed his desire to end his international career on a high note. He said, "I love playing for the West Indies and I love playing at home in front of my family and friends where I get to showcase my talent and produce more high-quality performances." The all-rounder also wants to be a role model for the next generation of Caribbean cricketers.

Recent departures Nicholas Pooran also retired from international cricket recently Russell's retirement comes after another high-profile West Indies player, Nicholas Pooran, also retired from international cricket in less than two months. Russell was part of the West Indies teams that won the T20 World Cup in 2012 and 2016. His coach Daren Sammy praised him as a "consummate professional and fierce competitor," wishing him all the best for his future endeavors.