Which team broke Australia's unbeaten streak in Day-Night Tests?

West Indies and Australia are set to square off in the 3rd and final Test of the Frank Worrell Trophy. It will be a Day-Night Test, starting July 13, at Sabina Park in Kingston. The Aussies have already sealed the three-match series 2-0, while the Windies eye a consolation win. Notably, Australia's only defeat in pink-ball Tests have come against West Indies.

Record Incredible record in D/N Tests Day-Night Tests were introduced in 2015 with a game between Australia and New Zealand. As the pink ball is known to swing more, the challenge for batters is stiffer. And Australia have an incredible record in Day-Night Tests, winning 12 of their 13 games. They have defeated England (3), India (2), New Zealand (2), Pakistan (2), South Africa, Sri Lanka, and West Indies.

West Indies WI broke the winning streak in 2024 As mentioned, West Indies broke Australia's winning streak in Day-Night Tests in January 2024. The Windies won the 2nd Test at the Gabba, Brisbane, by just eight runs. Speedster Shamar Joseph was the star of their win. He took seven wickets as Australia fell short while chasing 216. Notably, this remains WI's only Test win over Australia since May 2003.

Home, away Australia yet to play away from home Australia have played the most Day-Night matches (13) in Test history. However, the Aussies are yet to play a pink-ball game away from home. Eight of their D/N Tests took place in Adelaide. While three games were held in Brisbane, Hobart and Perth have hosted one match apiece. The one at Sabina Park will be Australia's first overseas Day-Night Test.