Summarize Simplifying... In short India's chances in the upcoming Test match against Australia hinge on their ability to tackle the formidable trio of Travis Head, Steve Smith, and Marnus Labuschagne.

Head, with a strong record against India and at The Gabba, along with Smith's impressive average and Labuschagne's recent return to form, present a significant challenge for the Indian bowlers.

The trio's combined prowess could be the key to Australia's success in the match.

Travis Head scored 140 in the 2nd Test versus India (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

Gabba Test, Australia's powerful trio awaits Indian bowlers: Key stats

By Rajdeep Saha 06:30 pm Dec 12, 202406:30 pm

What's the story The Indian cricket team is preparing for the third Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia at The Gabba, Brisbane, beginning December 14. The venue is particularly special for India as it was here that they achieved a historic victory in 2021, defeating Australia for the first time in 32 years. Despite a recent loss in Adelaide, memories of their previous triumph at The Gabba remain fresh. However, India are in for a challenge against this Australian trio. Here's more.

Head

Travis Head could derail India

India's hopes of a comeback in the next Test will be a severe test in the form of Travis Head. Head was key to Australia's win in the second Test with a brilliant 140-run knock. At The Gabba, the southpaw has an incredible record. As per ESPNcricinfo, Head owns 352 runs from five matches at 50.28. He has one ton and two fifties. Head has managed 955 runs versus India in Tests at 47.75 (100s: 2, 50s: 4).

Duo

Smith and Labuschagne add to Australia's batting prowess

Despite his recent struggles, Steve Smith has a phenomenal record against India with 2,061 runs at an average of 60.61. At The Gabba in Brisbane, Smith averages a stellar 54.73 in Tests. He has three tons and three fifties. Marnus Labuschagne made a sound return to form, scoring a fine fifty in the 2nd Test against India. Labuschagne has scored 497 runs at The Gabba, averaging 62.12 (100s: 2, 50s: 2). Versus India in Tests, he has amassed 844 runs.