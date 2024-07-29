In short Simplifying... In short The World Test Championship has seen some impressive batting performances.

England's Joe Root leads the pack with over 4,000 runs in 55 matches, followed by Australia's Marnus Labuschagne with 3,904 runs in 45 matches.

Steve Smith, another Aussie, has scored 3,486 runs, while England's Stokes has accumulated 3,101 runs.

These players have showcased exceptional skill and consistency, making the championship a thrilling spectacle.

Presenting batters with 3,000-plus runs in World Test Championship

By Gaurav Tripathi 10:09 am Jul 29, 2024

What's the story Veteran England all-rounder Ben Stokes on July 27 became the fourth batter to complete 3,000 runs in the ICC World Test Championship. Playing his third World Test Championship event, Stokes reached the milestone with his 10th run in the third Test versus West Indies at Edgbaston, Birmingham. Here we look at all the batters with 3,000 or more WTC runs.

#4

Ben Stokes - 3,101 runs

Stokes hammered twin fifties in the Edgbaston Test as England recorded a 3-0 clean sweep. As per ESPNcricinfo, the England Test team skipper has raced to 3,101 runs from 48 WTC games at 37.81. In addition to seven centuries, Stokes has also clocked 16 fifties. His tally of 2,773 WTC runs while batting at five or lower is the most for a batter.

#3

Steve Smith - 3,486 runs

Arguably the finest Test batter of the modern era, Steve Smith is next on this list. He has so far scored 3,486 runs from 45 matches at a fine average of 50.52. The tally also includes nine tons and 17 half-centuries. Smith also holds the record for scoring the most runs in a WTC bilateral Test series (774 versus England in Ashes 2019).

#2

Marnus Labuschagne - 3,904 runs

Smith's partner-in-crime in recent years, Marnus Labuschagne also makes it to this list. The Aussie batting sensation boasts 3,904 runs in 45 WTC Tests. He averages over 50 in the tournament (52.05). The 30-year-old has 19 fifties besides 11 tons, out of which two were converted into double-tons. Labuschagne's tally of nine WTC centuries at home is the most for any batter.

#1

Joe Root - 4,598 runs

England's Joe Root is currently the only batter with over 4,000 runs in the competition. In 55 matches, Root owns 4,598 runs at an average of 49.97. His tally of 14 tons is the most for any batter in the championship. The former England skipper also owns the joint-most fifties (19). Notably, Root is also the most capped player in WTC history.