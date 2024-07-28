In short Simplifying... In short In the rain-shortened second T20I, India delivered a comprehensive performance to defeat Sri Lanka.

Jaiswal scored the most for India (Source: X/@ybj_19)

All-round India thrash SL in rain-curtailed second T20I: Stats

By Gaurav Tripathi 11:15 pm Jul 28, 202411:15 pm

What's the story India thrashed Sri Lanka by seven wickets (DLS method) in the second T20I to seal the three-match series 2-0. A fine fifty from Kusal Perera meant SL posted 161/9 while batting first in Pallekele. India were given a revised target of 78 runs in eight overs due to the rain interruption. The visitors comfortably crossed the line thanks to Yashasvi Jaiswal and Suryakumar Yadav.

SL's innings

SL falter after fine start

Kusal Mendis departed for 10 as Perera arrived in the fourth over with the scorecard reading 26/2. He steadied the ship alongside Pathum Nissanka (32) as the duo added 54 runs. The former further added 50 runs with Kamindu Mendis (26) to take his side past 100. However, some brilliant death bowling meant SL were restricted to 161/9 after being 130/2 after 15 overs.

India's response

A solid reply from India

As mentioned, India needed to chase down 78 in eight overs thanks to the weather gods. They were off to a fine start as Jaiswal gathered a couple of boundaries in the first over. Though Jaiswals' new opening partner Sanju Samson bagged a golden duck, Suryakumar scored a breezy 12-ball 26. Jaiswal (30) and Hardik Pandya (22*) then sealed India's triumph in 6.3 overs.

Perera

Perera joins Mendis and Dilshan

Perera scored 53 off 34 balls, having smoked six fours and two maximums. As per ESPNcricinfo, this was Perera's 14th fifty in T20Is, the joint-most for an SL batter. He joined Tillakaratne Dilshan and Mendis. SL's second-highest run-getter in T20Is, Perera has raced to 1,751 runs at 26.93 (SR: 131.25). 289 of his runs have come against India at 28.90 (50s: 3).

Bishnoi

Bishnoi claims a three-fer

Having claimed 3/26 in his four overs, Ravi Bishnoi was the pick of the bowlers for India. Playing his 31st T20I for India, Bishnoi has amassed 46 wickets at an economy of 7.22 (4W: 2). He now has five wickets in three outings against the Lankans. Overall, Bishnoi has raced to 154 wickets across 130 T20 games (ER: 7.27).

Spells

Fine spells from other bowlers as well

Axar Patel took two wickets in the end overs to further dent SL. He claimed 2/30 in four overs. The left-arm spinner has raced to 62 T20I scalps at an economy of 7.39. Meanwhile, Arshdeep Singh finished with 2/24 in three overs. He now boasts 83 T20I scalps (ER: 8.42). Hardik Pandya (2/23 in 2 overs) has completed 86 T20I scalps (ER: 8.20).

Jaiswal

Jaiswal accomplishes this milestone

Jaiswal scored a 15-ball 30 with the help of three fours and two sixes. During his stay, the southpaw became the first batter to complete 1,000 international runs in 2024. He has now raced to 1,023 runs from 13 games at 63.93. Meanwhile, this knock has taken his overall T20I tally to 713 runs at 37.52 (SR: 165.42).