In short Simplifying... In short Stan Wawrinka, who once clinched gold with Roger Federer at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, had a disappointing run at the 2012 London Games, exiting early in both singles and doubles.

After missing the 2016 Rio and 2020 Tokyo Olympics due to injury, he's now back in action, advancing to the second round of the 2024 Paris Olympics. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Wawrinka dispatched Pavel Kotov (Individual Neutral Athletes) 6-1, 6-1 (Image Source: X/@stanwawrinka)

2024 Paris Olympics, tennis: Stan Wawrinka reaches 2nd round

By Rajdeep Saha 10:47 pm Jul 28, 2024

What's the story Three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka is featuring in the Olympics after 12 years. Wawrinka, who last competed at the 2012 London Olympics, missed the 2020 Tokyo and 2016 Rio Games with injuries. The 39-year-old from Switzerland started his 2024 Paris Olympics campaign in the tennis men's singles event in style. He dispatched Pavel Kotov (Individual Neutral Athletes) 6-1, 6-1.

Olympics

2008 Beijing Olympics: Gold medal in men's doubles

Wawrinka was on fire in 2008 as he entered the top 10 (ATP Rankings) for the first time. At the 2008 Beijing Olympics, he paired up with Swiss maestro Roger Federer in men's doubles. The Switzerland duo beat the American brothers Bob Bryan and Mike Bryan in the semi-finals. Wawrinka and Federer then beat Simon Aspelin and Thomas Johansson to secure the gold medal.

Campaigns

A forgettable campaign in London; absence thereafter

Wawrinka had a forgettable campaign at the 2012 London Games. He suffered a first-round exit after losing the men's singles clash to eventual champion Andy Murray. Wawrinka and Federer were also knocked out in the second round of men's doubles. Wawrinka missed the 2016 Rio Olympics due to a back injury. His absence from the Olympics also extended to the 2020 Tokyo Games.