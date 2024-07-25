In short Simplifying... In short When in France, remember to greet with 'Bonjour' and say goodbye with 'au revoir' or 'bonne journee/soiree' depending on the time.

Dining is a sacred, unhurried affair, so signal waiters when you need help and try the iconic sidewalk cafes.

Be mindful of social etiquette - use utensils, keep conversations low, avoid personal questions and political discussions, and reserve cheek kisses for friends.

Asking "Parlez-vous anglais?" can be a handy phrase.

'Bonjour' essential for positive French interactions, experts advise

By Simran Jeet 04:37 pm Jul 25, 202404:37 pm

What's the story As millions of tourists gear up to visit Paris for the Olympics, experts have highlighted the importance of starting all interactions with "bonjour," the French word for hello. Elisabeth Guenette, a former US expat in France and now a social media influencer with over 150,000 followers, warns that neglecting this greeting could lead to unpleasant encounters. Countess Marie de Tilly, a French etiquette coach serving high-profile clients like Chanel and Cartier, concurs with Guenette's advice.

Cultural nuances

'Bonjour' can influence service quality, experts assert

According to de Tilly, whether checking into a hotel or making a restaurant reservation, starting with "bonjour" can significantly alter your experience. She further explains that without this greeting, restaurant staff may not be as eager to secure a table for you. Guenette emphasizes that this cultural expectation extends to retail settings as well; unlike in America where browsing without acknowledging staff is common, in France it's deemed polite to greet them upon entering.

Communication tips

Proper farewells and language tips for tourists

Knowing how to say goodbye is equally crucial in France. The French word for goodbye is "au revoir," but depending on the time of day, one could also use "bonne journee" (Have a nice day), or "bonne soiree" (Have a good night). Guenette also advises tourists to learn the phrase "Parlez-vous anglais?" (Do you speak English?), which can be helpful during their stay.

Dining norms

Dining etiquette and expectations in France

In France, meals are considered sacred and often last longer than in the US. Guenette explains that waiters will not regularly check on your table; instead, you need to signal them when you need assistance. Tipping is appreciated but not generally expected. She also recommends trying one of Paris's iconic sidewalk cafes and advises tourists to book tables in advance during the Olympics due to the expected increase in crowds. Dinner service usually doesn't start until 7 p.m.

Social etiquette

French etiquette extends beyond dining, experts note

De Tilly highlights the importance of using utensils, as many foods eaten with hands elsewhere are typically eaten with forks and knives in France. She advises maintaining a low conversation volume and removing hats indoors. Expressing curiosity about local culture is appreciated, but personal questions are discouraged. The French cheek kiss, or "bises," is reserved for friends and acquaintances, not strangers or waitstaff. Additionally, discussing politics, especially after recent elections, is considered inappropriate at the dinner table.