China, ranking fourth globally, has bagged 636 Olympic medals, including 263 golds.

The nation's prowess shines in diving, artistic gymnastics, weightlifting, table tennis, and shooting, with over 50 medals in each.

Notable athletes include shooter Wang Yifu, who participated in six Summer Games, and diver Wu Minxia, who holds the most gold medals by a Chinese athlete in a single event.

China: Decoding their medal haul at Summer Olympics

By Gaurav Tripathi 11:59 am Jul 16, 202411:59 am

What's the story Sports fanatics all across the globe have their eyes on the calendar as the 2024 Paris Olympics will get underway on July 26. A total of 184 countries will participate in the tourney with 329 gold medals being at stakes. China is among the most successful nations in the history of the event. Here we decode the nation's medal haul in the Summer Olympics.

Tally

Fourth-most medals in Olympics

With 636 medals, China is fourth in terms of nations with the most Olympic medals. The tally includes 263 gold, 199 silver, and 174 bronze medals. Only United States (2,629), Soviet Union (1,010), and Great Britain (916) are ahead in this regard. China has over 50-plus medals in as many as five disciplines.

Events

Most prolific events for China

Diving has fetched the most number of medals for the country (81). Artistic gymnastics, (69), weightlifting (62), table tennis (60), and shooting (67) are the other sports in which China owns 50-plus medals. Swimming (49), badminton (47), and athletics (39) have also brought a significant amount of laurels to the country. Notably, no other nation has more medals in table tennis and badminton.

Athletes

Here are the notable athletes

Shooter Wang Yifu featured in six Summer Games, the most for a Chinese player. He claimed two gold medals. Fencer Ye Chong and shooter Tan Zongliang featured in five editions apiece. No other Chinese athlete has featured in more than four Olympic Games (summer). Diver Wu Minxia owns the most gold medals by a Chinese athlete in a single event (4).