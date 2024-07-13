In short Simplifying... In short Since the 2008 Beijing Olympics, India's performance has been on an upward trajectory, culminating in a record seven medals at the 2020 Tokyo Games.

Key highlights include Sushil Kumar becoming the first Indian to win multiple Olympic medals post-independence, PV Sindhu being the first Indian to secure two Olympic medals in badminton, and Neeraj Chopra clinching a historic gold in javelin throw, marking India's first medal in athletics post-independence. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Neeraj Chopra won a historic gold medal in Tokyo (Image source: X/@Paris2024)

Have a look at India's run since 2008 Beijing Olympics

By Parth Dhall 10:41 pm Jul 13, 202410:41 pm

What's the story The 2008 Beijing Olympics saw some historic achievements for Team India. Abhinav Bindra won India's first-ever individual gold medal (shooting), while Vijender Singh and Sushil Kumar prevailed in boxing and wrestling, respectively. Notably, the Indian contingent continued to script history at the next three Olympic Games (2012, 2016, and 2020). The nation's only other Olympic gold medal came at the Tokyo Games.

Tally

India claimed its best Olympic medal haul in Tokyo

In 2008, India secured more than two medals at an Olympic Games for the first time. India topped this record as the 2012 London Olympics fetched the nation as many as six medals (two silver and four bronze). The Indian contingent could amass only two medals in the 2016 Rio Olympics, while the 2020 Tokyo Games gave India its best medal haul (7).

2012

Six medals at London Games

The 2012 London Olympics gave India six medals. Gagan Narang (bronze in shooting), Vijay Kumar (silver in shooting), Saina Nehwal (bronze in badminton), Mary Kom (bornze in boxing), Yogeshwar Dutt (bornze in wrestling), and Sushil Kumar (silver in wrestling) were India's medalists. Nehwal won India's first Olympic medal in badminton, while Mary became first Indian woman to win an Olympic medal in boxing.

Sushil

Sushil Kumar entered record books in 2012

In 2008, Sushil brought home India's second medal in wrestling and the first since KD Jadhav's bronze at the 1952 Summer Olympics. The Indian wrestler defeated Leonid Spiridonov 3:1 in bronze medal clash. Sushil settled for a silver medal at the 2012 London Games after losing the final. He became India's first-ever individual to win multiple Olympic medals post independence.

2016

PV Sindhu, Sakshi Malik were India's medalists in 2016

In 2016, Sakshi Malik became the first Indian woman to win an Olympic medal in wrestling. She claimed bronze in the women's freestyle 58 kg category. PV Sindhu, who prevailed in women's singles badminton, became the first Indian woman to secure a silver medal at Olympics. Notably, Sindhu was also the youngest Indian to win an Olympic medal.

2020

A record seven medals at Tokyo Games

In 2021 (branded as 2020 Tokyo Olympics), India registered its best medal haul in a single Olympics edition (7). India's medalists: Mirabai Chanu (silver in weightlifting), Lovlina Borgohain (bronze in boxing), PV Sindhu (bronze in badminton), Indian men's hockey team (bronze), Ravi Dahiya (silver in wrestling), Bajrang Punia (bronze in wrestling), and Neeraj Chopra (gold in javelin throw).

Neeraj

Neeraj Chopra won a historic gold

In 2021, Neeraj became only the second Indian to clinch an individual gold medal at the Olympics after former shooter Bindra. A throw of 87.58m in his second attempt helped Indian enter the record books. Chopra's was seventh and final medal for India at the Tokyo Games. Notably, Chopra also gave India its first medal in athletics after independence (1947).

Feats

Tokyo Olympics: Feats attained by other Indian medalists

PV Sindhu became the first Indian to secure two Olympic medals in badminton. Lovlina Borgohain became the third Indian boxer after Mary Kom and Vijender Singh to win a medal at the Olympics. Ravi Dahiya is only the second Indian wrestler to win an Olympic silver. The Indian hockey men's team clinched its first Olympic medal (bronze) since 1980.