Asian Games: India secure bronze in rowing men's fours event

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya September 25, 2023 | 02:27 pm 3 min read

India won five medals in rowing at the 2023 Asian Games

Indian rowers continued their impressive outing at the 2023 Asian Games as the men's team consisting of Ashish Kumar, Bheem Singh, Jaswinder Singh, and Punit Kumar won the bronze medal in the men's fours final event. The Indian rowers recorded a timing of 6:10.81 and secured the bronze medal. The Indian rowers have snared five medals at the ongoing Asian Games

Ashish, Bheem, Jaswinder, and Punit were fantastic in men's four

The quartet of Ashish, Bheem, Jaswinder, and Punit did exceedingly well to clock a timing of 6:10.81 to secure the bronze medal. They were only a whisker behind China, who bagged the silver with a timing of 6:10.04. Uzbekistan won the gold medal with a superb timing of 6:04.96. India were fourth at the start but they overtook Japan to win the bronze.

India clinch bronze in quadruple sculls

India won the bronze medal in quadruple sculls events where the likes of Satnam Singh, Parminder Singh, Sukhmeet Singh, and Jaakar Khan worked in tandem to finish behind gold medallists China and silver medallists Uzbekistan. The Indian team surpassed Indonesia at the 500m mark and stayed at a steady distance from the other two medallists. Despite their best efforts, they finished third.

India won silver in men's lightweight double scull team event

On Sunday, India clinched the silver medal at the men's lightweight double scull event. The team comprising Olympians Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh were fabulous from start to finish. The two Olympians won the gold medal at the 2022 Asian Championships and finished 11th at the Tokyo Olympics, which was India's highest-ever finish in rowing at the Summer Games.

Babu Yadav and Lekh Ram secure bronze in men's pair

India clinched the bronze medal courtesy of exceptional performances from Babu Lal Yadav and Lekh Ram in the men's pair event in rowing. They clocked a timing of 6:50.41 and were only behind the likes of Uzbekistan, who won the silver in 6:48.11, and gold medallists China who clocked a timing of 6:44.20 in the men's pair event final.

India secured silver in the men's eight-team event

The Indian team won the silver medal at the men's eight-team event as they only finished behind China. The team comprises talented rowers like Neeraj, Naresh Kalwaniya, Neetish Kumar, Charanjeet Singh, Dhananjay Pande, Bheem Singh, Punit Kumar, Jaswinder Singh, and Ashish Kumar. The Indian team finished with a superb late push and were just 2.84 seconds behind China. They bagged India's second silver medal.

Balraj Panwar finishes fourth in single sculls event

Picked as a substitute to Satnam Singh in the men's single sculls event, the unheralded Balraj Panwar finished at fourth to outshine the other medal winners. He once looked all set for a podium finish but dropped down to fourth in the last phase.

