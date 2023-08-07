Indian gymnast Dipa Karmakar dropped for Asian Games: Details here

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya August 07, 2023 | 10:39 pm 3 min read

Dipa Karmakar suffered a 21-month doping ban

In a shocking development, Indian ace gymnast, Dipa Karmakar has been dropped from the final list of athletes for the 2023 Hangzhou Asian Games. As per the Gymnast Federation of India, Karmakar finished first in the trials in Artistic Gymnastics organized right before the squad selection. The gymnast finished a credible fourth in the women's vault final at the 2016 Rio Olympics. Here's more.

Why does this story matter?

Karmakar is one of the best gymnasts to come out of India. Despite numerous injuries and doping setbacks, the veteran gymnast still gave her all in the trials and passed with flying colors. But her name is not been considered for the upcoming Asian Games. As per reports, Pranati Nayak and Pranati Das are set to spearhead the Indian contingent in China.

Dipa topped the trials: GFI president Sudhir Mittal

"Dipa Karmakar is the one who deserves to go. Her name was at the top of the long list we forwarded. We do not know on what basis her name has been cut out. We conducted the trials to evaluate who was in the best position to go. She was the one who topped those trials," GFI President Sudhir Mittal told The Bridge.

Injuries and doping charges can be a concern for Karmakar

A source close to the development told TOI that "Dipa's (Karmakar) name hasn't been considered for final selection. She has been away from Gymnastics since 2019 because of injuries and doping suspensions and simultaneously hasn't competed for a long time".

Karmakar faced a two-year ban for doping

Karmakar suffered her fair share of injuries and then faced a 21-month doping ban by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) after she tested positive for Higenamine in October 2021. She was slapped with a 24-month ban, but after accepting her mistake, it got reduced by three months. Her ban was under the rug for a long time before it was revealed earlier this year.

Karmakar has approached SAI authorities

The 29-year-old gymnast has approached the SAI officials, requesting some relaxation in the eligibility criteria. "I faced setbacks including two ACL tears in 2017 and 2019 and a 21-month suspension that concluded in mid-July due to a doping violation. I earnestly request the sports ministry to consider my exceptional circumstances and kindly grant the necessary relaxation in the eligibility criteria," Karmakar stated.

Fourth in the 2016 Rio Olympics

Karmakar became a household name in India when she finished fourth in the women's vault final. The Indian gymnast was 0.15 points shy of the Olympics bronze medal, which would have been historic. She competed with legendary gymnasts like Simone Biles and Maria Paseka.

A look at her achievements

The 29-year-old announced herself with the bronze medal in the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. She won the bronze medal at the 2015 Asian Championships in Hiroshima in the women's vault. Karmakar won the bronze and the gold medal at the 2018 Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Cottbus and Mersin, respectively. She has been honored with the Arjuna Award (2015) and Khel Ratna (2016).

