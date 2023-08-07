Asian Champions Trophy: India beat Korea 3-2 to reach semis

Written by Parth Dhall August 07, 2023

The Harmanpreet Singh-led side continued its unbeaten run

The Indian men's hockey team beat defending champions Korea in the 2023 Asian Champions Trophy at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Chennai. With a 3-2 win, India have reached the semi-finals of the event. Nilakanta Sharma, Harmanpreet Singh, and Mandeep Singh were India's goal-scorers against Korea. The Harmanpreet Singh-led side continued its unbeaten run, having thrashed Malaysia 5-0 on Sunday.

A look at India's journey

India were off to a terrific start in the Asian Champions Trophy as they thrashed China 7-2 in the opening clash. Craig Fulton's men then plunged to second with a draw against Japan. However, the Men in Blue catapulted to the top with a 5-0 win over Malaysia. India will now face Pakistan in their final group-stage clash on August 9.

India eye fourth Asian Champions Trophy title

India are vying to win their fourth men's Asian Champions Trophy title. They were the winners of the inaugural edition in 2011, having beaten Pakistan with a penalty shoot-out. Pakistan avenged the loss in 2012 by winning the title. India won their second title in 2016 after defeating the same opposition. In 2018, India and Pakistan were declared joint-winners of the tournament.

