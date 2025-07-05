Deepti Sharma becomes joint 2nd-highest wicket-taker in Women's T20Is: Stats
What's the story
Indian cricketer Deepti Sharma has become the joint 2nd-highest wicket-taker in Women's T20Is She achieved the landmark during the 3rd Women's T20I clash versus England at the Kennington Oval. Deepti shone with a three-fer, helping India restrict India to 171/9 in 20 overs. She claimed 3/27 from her four overs. Deepti has equaled Pakistan's Nida Dar in terms of wickets in WT20Is.
Numbers
Deepti equals Dar as 2nd-highest wicket-taker
As per ESPNcricinfo, Deepti has raced to 144 wickets in WT20Is from 127 matches. She averages 18.96 and her economy rate reads 6.09. Versus England Women, she has 22 scalps from 22 matches at 26.59. Meanwhile, Dar owns 144 scalps from 160 matches at 20.20. Australia's Megan Schutt owns the most wickets in WT20Is. She has 151 wickets at 17.70 from 123 games.
Do you know?
Deepti is closing in on 300 international wickets
In addition to claiming 144 wickets in WT20Is, Deepti has picked 135 wickets in Women's ODIs at 27.28. She also owns 20 wickets in Women's Tests at 18.10. Deepti has 299 wickets in international matches. She is set to join Jhulan Goswami as the 2nd Indian with 300-plus international scalps.