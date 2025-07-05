Deepti Sharma becomes joint 2nd-highest wicket-taker in Women's T20Is: Stats

Numbers

Deepti equals Dar as 2nd-highest wicket-taker

As per ESPNcricinfo, Deepti has raced to 144 wickets in WT20Is from 127 matches. She averages 18.96 and her economy rate reads 6.09. Versus England Women, she has 22 scalps from 22 matches at 26.59. Meanwhile, Dar owns 144 scalps from 160 matches at 20.20. Australia's Megan Schutt owns the most wickets in WT20Is. She has 151 wickets at 17.70 from 123 games.