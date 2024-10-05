Summarize Simplifying... In short In the Women's T20 World Cup, a controversial run-out decision involving New Zealand's Amelia Kerr sparked a heated debate.

Despite Kerr walking off the field, umpires recalled her, leading to a significant delay and frustration among the Indian team and fans.

However, New Zealand still managed to secure a 58-run victory over India, with Kerr dismissed in the following over.

The controversy arose when New Zealand's Amelia Kerr got a lifeline (Image source: X/@BCCIwomen)

Women's T20 WC: Jemimah Rodrigues terms controversial run-out decision 'harsh'

By Gaurav Tripathi 07:49 am Oct 05, 202407:49 am

What's the story Team India batter Jemimah Rodrigues has voiced her opinion on the contentious run-out decision during their inaugural match against New Zealand in the 2024 ICC Women's T20 World Cup. She stated that while the Indian team respected the umpires' decision to declare the ball dead, they found it particularly harsh. The controversy arose when New Zealand's Amelia Kerr got a lifeline despite being run-out by Harmanpreet Kaur.

Tense situation

Controversial decision sparks heated exchange

The controversy unfolded when, despite Kerr's clear dismissal, the umpires controversially recalled her after a brief discussion. This decision ignited a heated exchange between the Indian team and match officials, causing a significant delay in the game. Rodrigues expressed her thoughts on the incident at a post-match press conference, stating "It's a bit harsh when Amelia Kerr herself walked out because she knew she was out."

Incident details

Run-out controversy: A detailed look

The incident occurred when Kerr played a length ball from Deepti Sharma toward long-off for a single, and the New Zealand batters decided to attempt for a second run. Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur swiftly collected the ball and threw it to wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh, who dived to complete Kerr's run-out. However, their celebration was cut short as the third umpire intervened, claiming that the ball was dead at the time of throw.

Aftermath

Indian team's reaction and match resumption

The decision led to a lengthy argument between Harmanpreet and the match officials, with head coach Amul Mazumdar and other Indian coaches expressing their confusion about the situation. Despite India's protests, the match eventually resumed with the decision standing firm. This sparked widespread frustration among Indian fans who took to social media platforms to voice their discontent, accusing umpires of unfairly favoring New Zealand.

Game result

Kerr's dismissal and match outcome

Despite the controversy, Kerr was dismissed in the very next over, caught at cover by Pooja Vastrakar off Renuka Singh's bowling. This wicket sparked an animated celebration from Harmanpreet. However, New Zealand triumphed over India by 58 runs in the Women's T20 World Cup match on Friday. Devine scored an impressive unbeaten 57 off 36 balls, setting a challenging target of 160 for four which India failed to reach.