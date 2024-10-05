Women's T20 WC: Jemimah Rodrigues terms controversial run-out decision 'harsh'
Team India batter Jemimah Rodrigues has voiced her opinion on the contentious run-out decision during their inaugural match against New Zealand in the 2024 ICC Women's T20 World Cup. She stated that while the Indian team respected the umpires' decision to declare the ball dead, they found it particularly harsh. The controversy arose when New Zealand's Amelia Kerr got a lifeline despite being run-out by Harmanpreet Kaur.
Controversial decision sparks heated exchange
The controversy unfolded when, despite Kerr's clear dismissal, the umpires controversially recalled her after a brief discussion. This decision ignited a heated exchange between the Indian team and match officials, causing a significant delay in the game. Rodrigues expressed her thoughts on the incident at a post-match press conference, stating "It's a bit harsh when Amelia Kerr herself walked out because she knew she was out."
Run-out controversy: A detailed look
The incident occurred when Kerr played a length ball from Deepti Sharma toward long-off for a single, and the New Zealand batters decided to attempt for a second run. Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur swiftly collected the ball and threw it to wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh, who dived to complete Kerr's run-out. However, their celebration was cut short as the third umpire intervened, claiming that the ball was dead at the time of throw.
Indian team's reaction and match resumption
The decision led to a lengthy argument between Harmanpreet and the match officials, with head coach Amul Mazumdar and other Indian coaches expressing their confusion about the situation. Despite India's protests, the match eventually resumed with the decision standing firm. This sparked widespread frustration among Indian fans who took to social media platforms to voice their discontent, accusing umpires of unfairly favoring New Zealand.
Kerr's dismissal and match outcome
Despite the controversy, Kerr was dismissed in the very next over, caught at cover by Pooja Vastrakar off Renuka Singh's bowling. This wicket sparked an animated celebration from Harmanpreet. However, New Zealand triumphed over India by 58 runs in the Women's T20 World Cup match on Friday. Devine scored an impressive unbeaten 57 off 36 balls, setting a challenging target of 160 for four which India failed to reach.