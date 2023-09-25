Who is India's Asian Games final hero Titas Sadhu? Details

Who is India's Asian Games final hero Titas Sadhu? Details

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya September 25, 2023 | 04:04 pm 3 min read

Indian women's cricket team clinched their first Asian Games gold medal (Photo credit: X/@BCCIWomen)

Titas Sadhu was the pick of the bowlers for the Indian women's cricket team in the 2023 Asian Games final against Sri Lanka in Hangzhou, China. The young pacer bowled brilliantly with the new ball and finished with figures of 3/6 as India defeated SL by 19 runs to clinch the gold medal. Chasing 117, SL could only manage 97/8 from 20 overs.

Sadhu shines on WT20I debut for India

Sadhu was included in the Indian team for the event as a surprise package and she delivered. She knocked the wind out of SL's sails by scalping three quick wickets as she made the new ball talk. The scalps included SL captain Chamari Athapaththu, which pushed them back considerably. Sadhu also removed Anushka Sanjeewani and Vishmi Gunaratne to hand India a superb advantage.

Who is Titas Sadhu?

Born on September 29, 2004, Sadhu hails from West Bengal's Chinsura district. Interestingly, Sadhu followed her father who was a state-level athlete and started her career as a sprinter, and also tried her hand at swimming. However, the 18-year-old found her love in cricket eventually. She was an integral part of India's Women's U-19 World Cup-winning squad which happened earlier in 2023.

Sadhu impressed at the 2023 U-19 Women's World Cup

The young speedster showed a lot of promise in the inaugural Women's U-19 World Cup. Sadhu scalped six wickets in as many matches at 12.83. However, she shone for India in the finals as she finished with 2/6 in four overs against England and won the POTM award. Notably, Sadhu made her international debut in the preceding game against Bangladesh. She returned with 1/10.

Joint second-least runs conceded by an Indian in WT20IS

The 18-year-old finished with impressive figures of 3/6 from her four overs. She conceded the joint second-least runs by an Indian in WT20Is. As per ESPNCricinfo, only Rumeli Dhar, who finished with figures of 2/4 from her four overs against Sri Lanka in 2009 is ahead of Sadhu. Sadhu is tied with Radha Yadav (2/6 vs West Indies) for second place.

How did the match pan out?

India lost the in-form Shafali Verma (9) cheaply after opting to bat first. Smriti Mandhana (46) and Jemimah Rodrigues (42) then added 73 runs for the second wicket to put India on command. India lost a flurry of wickets toward the end and eventually managed 116/7. In reply, Sadhu ran through SL's top order with three quick wickets. SL were restricted to 97/8.

Delhi Capitals roped in Sadhu for WPL 2023

After a sensational Women's U-19 World Cup, Sadhu was picked up by the Women's Premier League outfit Delhi Capitals for ₹25 lakhs at the WPL auction. However, the youngster didn't get a single game in the inaugural franchise tournament.

