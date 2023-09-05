King's Cup 2023: India, Iraq lock horns in the opener

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya September 05, 2023 | 02:44 pm 3 min read

India won the 2023 SAFF Championships after beating Kuwait in the final (Photo credit: X/@ISL)

The Indian football team will turn their attention to the 2023 King's Cup in Thailand as they start their campaign against heavyweights Iraq on September 7. The Blue Tigers gave a great account of themselves in the 2019 edition of the tournament as they won the bronze medal. Overall, this will be India's fourth appearance at the prestigious King's Cup. Here's the preview.

A look at the head-to-head record

India have found it tough against Iraq in their previous international meetings. The Blue Tigers will look to play fearlessly against them in search of a positive result. They have faced Iraq on six occasions and the Blue Tigers are yet to register a win. They have lost four matches and earned a draw. India lost 2-0 in their last meeting in 2010.

Match venue, timing, and other details

The match between India and Iraq will be played at the Ching Mai Stadium, which will be celebrating its 700th anniversary. The match will start at 4:00 PM IST (5.30 PM local time in Thailand). There is no confirmation on the telecast and streaming details.

A tough test awaits Igor Stimac's men

After winning consecutive three titles (Tri-nation, Intercontinental Cup, and the SAFF Championships) this year, Igir AStimac and his men will be looking to be best prepared for their clash against big boys Iraq. Ranked 70th in the world, they are the best team in this tournament. They recently defeated Qatar and Oman and won the 2023 Gulf Cup earlier this year in January.

Here are the probable lineups

Iraq Probable XI: Jalal Hasan, Alai Ghasem, Mustafa Nadhim, Ali Atiyah, Dhurgham Ismael, Ibrahim Bayesh, Ami Al-Ammari, Sherko Karim, Amjad Attwan, Hussein Ali Al-Saedi, and Aymen Hussein. India Probable XI: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Nikhil Poojari, Anwar Ali, Sandesh Jhingan, Akash Mishra, Jeakson Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Sahal Abdul Samad, Ashique Kuruniyan, and Manvir Singh.

Here are the key players

With 62 international caps, Gurpreet will be a key figure in goal for India. The defensive duo of Anwar and Jhingan will also be crucial against Iraq. Iraqi forward Aymen will be the main man upfront. The 27-year-old striker has scored 14 goals in 62 appearances. Bayeesh will be an important player in midfield for Iraq. Chhangte has scored seven goals in 27 matches.

No Sunil Chhetri for India!

India's talisman Sunil Chhetri will not be available for the entirety of the King's Cup. Chhetri and his wife have given birth to a baby boy, and he has been granted paternal leave by Stimac. He will join the camp before the 2023 Asian Games.

A look at the schedule of 49th King's Cup

September 7, Thursday - Iraq vs India, 4:00pm September 7, Thursday - Thailand vs Lebanon, 7:00pm. The winning team will play in the finals, while the losing teams will fight for the bronze medal. September 10, Sunday - Third-placed playoff, 4:00pm. September 10, Sunday - Final, 7:00pm. All matches will be played at the 700th Anniversary Stadium in Chang Mai.

