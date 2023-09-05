US Open: Zverev wins five-set thriller against Sinner, enters quarter-finals

Sports

US Open: Zverev wins five-set thriller against Sinner, enters quarter-finals

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya September 05, 2023 | 02:36 pm 2 min read

Zverev enters his third US Open quarterfinals (Photo credit: X/@USOpen)

Alexander Zverev marched on to the US Open quarter-finals after winning a marathon five-setter against Jannik Sinner. The German defeated the sixth seed 6-4, 3-6, 6-2, 4-6, 6-3 in four hours and 40 minutes. Zverev, who finished as the runner-up in 2020, will be entering his third consecutive quarter-finals at the Flushing Meadows. Also, this is Zverev's second quarter-final of this year. Here's more.

Zverev has a superior head-to-head record against Sinner

Zverev and Sinner are two extremely talented tennis stars who have made their name with their unique style of play. The duo has met each other five times now, and the German has won four of those clashes to Sinner's solitary victory. Before this clash, their last meeting was in the quarter-finals of the Monte Carlo Masters last year, where Zverev won.

Here are the match stats

Zverev bagged 167 points on the night in comparison to Sinner's 155 total points. The German slammed 16 aces to the Italian's 12. Zverev recorded 70% and 56% wins in the first and second serves respectively. He only conceded six double faults. He converted six out of the 14 break points on offer. Lastly, the former world number two finished with 55 winners.

Zverev scripted this record

Zverev entered his 10th Grand Slam quarter-final and his second of 2023. As per Opta, he also matched the record of Michael Stich, who also made 10 Grand Slam quarter-final appearances, which is the second-most among German male tennis stars in the Open Era. The 26-year-old now only trails the legend Boris Becker, who had appeared in 23 Grand Slam quarter-finals.

Zverev's unique record on Grand Slam hard courts

Zverev has a poor record against top-10-ranked players in Grand Slams, especially on the hard court. As per Opta, this was his first Grand Slam win against a top-10 opponent on a hard court. Overall, he is 2-13 against top-10 ranked players in Grand Slams on all surfaces. His other win came against Carlos Alcaraz in the Roland Garros quarter-finals last year.

Zverev will face reigning champion Alcaraz in the quarter-final

The German will be up against the reigning champion, Alcaraz in the quarter-final of the 2023 US Open. The youngster defeated Matteo Arnaldi quite comfortably in the fourth-round clash (6-3, 6-3, 6-4) to set up the quarter-final with Zverev. Interestingly, Zverev leads the head-to-head record 3-2 against Alcaraz. However, the Spaniard won their last meeting at the Madrid Open last year (6-1, 6-2).

Share this timeline