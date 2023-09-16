Asia Cup: Washington Sundar added to India's squad

Written by Gaurav Tripathi September 16, 2023 | 12:28 pm 2 min read

Sundar has been called up as a cover for all-rounder Axar Patel (Source: X/@BCCI)

Young all-rounder Washington Sundar has been added to India's squad for the 2023 Asia Cup final against Sri Lanka on September 17, reported Cricbuzz. As per the development, Sundar has been called up as a cover for all-rounder Axar Patel, who struggled with niggles in the recent Super Fours game against Bangladesh. He is likely to miss the final clash. Here are further details.

Axar likely to miss Asia Cup final

Axar sustained a few blows during his 42-run knock against Bangladesh. The southpaw kept the chances of India's win alive. His efforts, however, went in vain as the Tigers won by six runs. Meanwhile, the extent of Axar's injury is not yet known. However, with the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 being days away, the management would not like to risk his fitness.

Sundar to fly from Bengaluru

Sundar, who is a part of India's Asian Games squad, is currently in Bengaluru. He will fly to Colombo to be a part of the final clash. Sundar bowls off-spin and can score handy runs lower down the order. He last played an ODI against New Zealand in January this year. The 23-year-old is not a part of India's provisional 15-member World Cup squad.

Here are Sundar's ODI stats

Known for his three-dimensional abilities, Sundar has a chance to add to his 16 ODI caps. He owns 16 wickets in the format at an economy of 5.05. He has also hammered 233 ODI runs at 29.12. The tally includes a fifty as well. With the SL line-up having several left-handed batters, Sundar's off-spin can come in handy in the final.

Sundar to take part in Asian Games

Meanwhile, Sundar is a part of Team India's squad for the men's cricket event of the 2023 Asian Games. The matches will be played in the 20-over format, running from September 27 to October 7. Ruturaj Gaikwad will lead the team in the event. Sundar is expected to rejoin the Asian Games camp following the completion of the Asia Cup final.

