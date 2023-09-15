Asia Cup 2023, Bangladesh outclass India: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha September 15, 2023 | 11:29 pm 3 min read

India suffered their maiden defeat in the Asia Cup 2023

India suffered their maiden defeat in the Asia Cup 2023, losing to neighbors Bangladesh in a Super Four clash. India have already reached the Asia Cup final and will face Sri Lanka. In this dead rubber clash, India saw Bangladesh score a modest 265/8 in 50 overs. Shakib Al Hasan scored a sublime 80. In response, Shubman Gill's century wasn't enough for India (259/10).

Shakib Al Hasan smokes his 55th ODI fifty

Shakib, who fell prey to Shardul Thakur, scored 80 off 85 balls (6 fours, 3 sixes). Shakib, who arrived to bat at number four, was watchful early on. Shakib shifted gears after settling his feet and scored runs all over the park. He was particularly aggressive against spinners. Playing his 240th ODI, Shakib owns 7,384 runs at 37.67. This was his 55th ODI fifty.

500 runs in 2023

Meanwhile, Shakib has now crossed the 500-run mark in ODIs this year. Playing his 16th ODI in 2023, he has raced to 549 runs at 39.21. This was his fifth fifty this year. With the ball, he has taken 16 wickets at 34.15.

Jadeja clocks a special record

Ravindra Jadeja claimed 1/53 from 10 overs. He became only the seventh Indian to complete 200 wickets in ODI cricket. Meanwhile, Jadeja is the second Indian to record a double of 2,500 runs and 200 wickets in ODIs. Only 11 players have accomplished the milestone so far. Among Indians, Kapil Dev is the only other player with this milestone.

Shardul Thakur claims a three-wicket haul versus Bangladesh

Thakur bowled a fine spell and recorded figures worth 3/65 in 10 overs. He was the pick of the Indian bowlers. Though Thakur went for runs toward the end, he picked some crucial wickets. Playing his 42nd ODI, Shardul has now raced to 63 wickets at 28.56. His economy rate of 6.16 is indeed on the higher side. He has recorded three four-wicket hauls.

Shubman Gill hammers his fifth ODI century

Gill slammed his fifth ODI century and was India's lone warrior in the chase. He reached the triple-figure mark in 117 deliveries. His 121-run knock from 133 deliveries was laced with eight boundaries and five sixes. Gill has amassed 1,712 runs in 32 ODIs at an impressive average of 63.40 (SR: 101.60). His tally includes five centuries and eight fifties.

Most runs in ODI cricket in 2023

Gill has scored the most runs in ODI cricket in 2023. He is the only batter to slam more than 1,000 runs in this format since the start of the year. The youngster has raced to 1,025 runs this year at an impressive average of 68.33. Gill has hammered four hundreds and as many fifties in ODIs this year.

150 scalps for Mustafizur

Mustafizur Rahman finished with figures worth 3/50 from eight overs. He is now the fourth Bangladesh bowler to claim 150-plus scalps in ODIs. He has 151 wickets at 24.54.

Towhid Hridoy slams his fifth ODI fifty

Extending his sensational run in ODIs, Bangladesh's batting sensation Towhid Hridoy brought up his fifth half-century. He scored 54 off 81 balls. Hridoy, who arrived to bat at number four, was watchful early on. He joined forces with skipper Shakib and the duo added 101 runs for the fifth wicket. Playing his 14th ODI, Hridoy has raced to 496 runs at 41.33 (50s: 5).

