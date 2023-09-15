Asia Cup: Shakib Al Hasan smokes his 55th ODI fifty

Written by Gaurav Tripathi September 15, 2023

Shakib scored 80 off 85 balls (Source: X/@ICC)

Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan scored a brilliant half-century against India in the last Super Fours clash of the 2023 Asia Cup. It was indeed a captain's knock from the southpaw as he rescued his side from a top-order collapse. Shakib, who fell prey to Shardul Thakur, scored 80 off 85 balls (6 fours, 3 sixes). Here are his stats.

A terrific knock from Shakib

Batting first in Colombo, Bangladesh were off to a poor start, having lost four wickets inside 60 runs. Shakib, who arrived to bat at number four, was watchful early on. He recorded a century stand with Towhid Hridoy for the fifth wicket. Shakib shifted gears after settling his feet and scored runs all over the park. He was particularly aggressive against spinners.

Here are his ODI stats

Playing his 240th ODI, Shakib has raced to 7,384 runs with his average being 37.67. This was his 55th ODI fifty as the tally also includes nine tons with his highest score being 134*. With his left-arm spin, the Bangladesh skipper has also scalped 307 wickets at a terrific economy of 4.44. He owns four fifers in the format.

One of the three all-rounders with this double

Notably, Shakib is Bangladesh's highest wicket-taker and the third-highest run-scorer in ODIs. Shahid Afridi (8,064 runs and 395 wickets) and Sanath Jayasuriya (13,430 runs and 323 wickets) are the only other all-rounders with the double of 300 wickets and 7,000 runs in ODIs. Against India, Shakib has raced to 751 ODI runs at 37.55 (50s: 9). He also owns 28 wickets against the opposition.

500 runs in 2023

Meanwhile, Shakib has now crossed the 500-run mark in ODIs this year. Playing his 16th ODI in 2023, he has raced to 549 runs at 39.21. This was his fifth fifty this year. With the ball, he has taken 16 wickets at 34.15.

