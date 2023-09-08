How different are India's WC squads of 2019 and 2023?

Sports

How different are India's WC squads of 2019 and 2023?

Written by Parth Dhall September 08, 2023 | 04:13 am 3 min read

India eye their third ICC World Cup title

The Indian cricket team is set to begin its 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup campaign on October 8 against Australia in Chennai. Team India, led by Rohit Sharma, eyes its third World Cup title, having won the prestigious tournament in 1983 and 2011. In the 2019 edition, India suffered a painful defeat to New Zealand in the semi-final under Virat Kohli.

Bowlers were backed to take 10 wickets in 2019

In the era of Kohli (former captain) and Ravi Shastri (former head coach), the spotlight was more on the bowlers. The emphasis was on taking 10 wickets rather than scoring 300 runs, even if it meant playing both wrist-spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal together. Paradoxically, Chahal hasn't been picked this time to accommodate a bowling all-rounder who can bat at number eight.

How India humbled SA in 2019

India's method to back the bowlers in the 2019 WC reaped dividends. In their very first game of the tournament (against South Africa), India entered with Kul-Cha (Kuldeep and Chahal). India restricted the Proteas to 227/9, with the duo sharing five wickets.

The number four conundrum (1/2)

Around the 2019 World Cup, the "number four" conundrum was doing the rounds. For months, Ambati Rayudu was backed to play at number four in ODIs. To everyone's surprise, he wasn't picked in the final WC squad. Vijay Shankar, who was deemed a three-dimensional player replaced Rayudu. However, his arrival wasn't the differential. Ambiguity continued to haunt India in the entire tournament.

The number four conundrum (2/2)

India kept on experimenting with the number four slot in the 2019 World Cup. Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul, Shankar, and Rishabh Pant were backed to fit in, but none worked. However, India seem to have settled the debate in 2023. Shreyas Iyer (four) Rahul (five), Pandya (six), and Ravindra Jadeja (seven) have been primed to carry the middle order this time.

India had a safe bank in wicket-keeper MS Dhoni

The 2019 World Cup marked the final days of legend Mahendra Singh Dhoni in international cricket. Therefore, India had his safe hands behind the wicket. The wicket-keeping slot was never in doubt back then.

Rahul vs Ishan Kishan: Who will keep wickets?

Pant's absence has cast a shadow on the wicket-keeping role. Although both Rahul and Ishan Kishan have been picked, the team composition allows only one of them to play. Rahul would have to sit out to accommodate Ishan, who usually opens. However, Rohit, Shubman Gill, and Kohli own the top order. Besides, the team management would mull over Rahul's injury.

WC 2019 XI (semi-final) vs WC 2023 Probable XI

India's WC 2019 XI (semi-final): KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (captain), Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, MS Dhoni (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, and Yuzvendra Chahal. India's WC 2023 Probable XI: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, and Mohammed Siraj.

Share this timeline