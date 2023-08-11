Shakib Al Hasan named Bangladesh's ODI captain: Details here

Sports

Shakib Al Hasan named Bangladesh's ODI captain: Details here

Written by Gaurav Tripathi August 11, 2023 | 02:03 pm 2 min read

Shakib has previously led Bangladesh in 50 ODIs (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Veteran all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has been appointed the new ODI captain of the Bangladesh cricket team. Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Nazmul Hassan confirmed the same on Friday (August 11). The southpaw will hence lead the Tigers in the upcoming Asia Cup and in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup in October-November in India. Here are further details.

Why does this story matter?

Shakib, 36, has been given the charge as Tamim Iqbal stepped down from the role earlier this month. He is now Bangladesh's designated captain across all three formats. Notably, Litton Das was Tamim's deputy during the latter's tenure as the skipper. BCB, however, wanted an experienced captain like Shakib for the World Cup. Litton will continue in the role of the vice-captain.

How Bangladesh has fared under skipper Shakib

Shakib has previously led Bangladesh in the 50-over format, including the 2011 ODI WC. The Tigers have won 23 and lost 26 ODIs under his leadership (NR: 1). In these 50 games, the southpaw clobbered 1,547 runs at 35.97. With his left-arm spin, he returned with 68 wickets at 29.23. Hence, captaincy has not really affected his individual performance.

Litton's early days as captain

Litton, a vital cog of Bangladesh's batting line-up across formats, has so far led the Tigers in five ODIs, one Test, and one T20I. He led Bangladesh to a 2-1 ODI series win over India last year. As the ODI skipper, he has clobbered 143 runs at 35.75. The tally includes a fifty. His strike rate comes down to 76.47 while leading in ODIs.

Here are Shakib's overall ODI numbers

Shakib has so far appeared in 235 ODIs, returning with 7,211 runs at 37.55 and 305 wickets at an economy of 4.44. The tally includes 53 fifties, nine tons, and four five-wicket hauls. Shahid Afridi (8,064 runs and 395 wickets) and Sanath Jayasuriya (13,430 runs and 323 wickets) are the only other all-rounders with the double of 300 runs and 7,000 runs in ODIs.

Share this timeline