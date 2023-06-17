Sports

Bangladesh humble Afghanistan with record win in one-off Test

Written by Gaurav Tripathi June 17, 2023 | 11:56 am 4 min read

Bangladesh record their biggest Test win in terms of runs (Source: Twitter/@BCBtigers)

Bangladesh decimated Afghanistan by a mammoth margin of 546 runs in the one-off Test. This is their biggest victory in Tests in terms of run. Chasing 662, the Afghan side never really looked in the hunt and was folded for 115. Though many Bangladesh players did well in the contest, Najmul Hossain Shanto stood out with twin centuries. Here are the key stats.

How did the game pan out?

Shanto (146) and Mahmudal Hasan Joy (76) starred with the bat as Bangladesh posted 382 while batting first at Dhaka's Shere Bangla National Stadium. In reply, the visitors could only manage 146 thanks to Ebadot Hossain's 4/47. Shanto (124), and Mominul Haque (121*) helped Bangladesh declare their second innings at 425/4. Afghanistan managed 115/9 in the fourth innings as Zahir Khan got retired hurt.

Biggest win for Bangladesh in terms of runs

As mentioned, the Tigers recorded their biggest Test win in terms of runs. The 546-run triumph against Afghanistan displaced their 226-run win over Zimbabwe back in January 2005. Overall, this was the third-biggest win by runs in the longest format. England (675 runs versus Australia in 1928) and Australia (562 runs against England in 1934) occupy the top-two spots on the list.

Twin centuries for Shanto

Shanto backed his 175-ball 146 from the first innings with another terrific ton, 124 off 151 balls. The southpaw became only the second Bangladesh batter after Mominul Haque to accomplish twin tons in a Test. Overall, he now owns four Test tons besides three fifties in the format. Shanto has raced to 1,283 runs in 23 Tests at 29.83.

Third Test fifty for Mahmudul Hasan Joy

Bangladesh opener Mahmudul Hasan Joy also breached the 50-run mark in the first innings, scoring 76 from 137 balls. The 22-year-old batter has now raced to 456 runs in nine Tests at an average of 28.5. He has one ton and three fifties. The right-handed batter could only manage 17 off 13 balls in Bangladesh's second innings.

Zakir Hasan slams 71

After managing just a two-ball one in Bangladesh's first innings, Zakir Hasan redeemed himself with a fine fifty, 71 off 95 deliveries. This was his second Test fifty as he has now raced to 258 runs at 43. The tally also includes a hundred, which was recorded on his debut against India in December 2022. He has also raced past 4,500 First-Class runs.

12th Test ton for Mominul

Bangladesh's second innings saw Mominul smash his 12th century in Test cricket and a maiden one since April 2021. The southpaw remained unbeaten on 121 off 145 balls, having managed just 15 in the first innings. In 57 Tests, he has raced to 3,791 runs at 38.68. Besides 12 tons, he also owns 16 fifties in the format (HS: 181).

Fifty on Test captaincy debut

The game marked Litton Das's Test captaincy debut and the batter celebrated with an unbeaten 81-ball 66 in Bangladesh's second innings. He smoked his 16th half-century in the format and a maiden one against Afghanistan. Litton also has three tons under his belt. The dasher, who could only score nine in Bangladesh's first innings, has raced to 2,394 runs in 39 Tests at 36.27.

Bangladesh script history with power-packed performance

Bangladesh scored runs at 5.31 in their second innings. This is Bangladesh's highest and overall, the fifth-highest run rate in a Test innings where at least 400 runs were scored. England are the only team with a six-plus run rate on this list. As the Brits have accomplished the feat twice, they own the top-two spot on this list.

Ebadot Hossain returns with four-fer

Bangladesh pacer Ebadot Hossain claimed a sensational four-wicket haul (4/47) in Afghanistan's first innings. He also dismissed one batter in his second outing. The 29-year-old has now raced to 42 wickets in 20 Tests at a higher average of 47.14.

Debut fifer for Nijat Masood

Nijat Masood became only the second Afghanistan bowler after Amir Hamza to claim a five-wicket haul on Test debut. His 5/79 are the sixth-best figures by an Afghanistan bowler in Tests. The pacer failed to take any wickets in Bangladesh's second innings. Besides Masood and Hamza (2), Rashid Khan (4), is the only other Afghanistan bowler with fifers in Tests.

Best figures for Taskin

Taskin Ahmed, who went wicket-less in Afghanistan's first innings, returned with 4/37 in nine overs in his second outing, his best figures in Tests. This was Takin's third four-wicket haul in the longest format as he is yet to take a fifer. Overall, the pacer has now raced to 30 wickets in 13 Tests at a higher average of 51.50.

