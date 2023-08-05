Revisiting Rohit Sharma's best knocks in Asia Cup

Written by Gaurav Tripathi August 05, 2023 | 11:49 am 2 min read

Rohit Sharma owns a solitary century in Asia Cup (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

The 2023 edition of the Asia Cup will get underway on August 30 with a total of six teams taking part. The tournament will be staged in a hybrid model this year with four games in Pakistan and nine in Sri Lanka. Meanwhile, skipper Rohit Sharma will be critical to India's chances at the tournament. Here we decode his best knocks in Asia Cup.

A crucial 68 vs Pakistan, 2012

The 2012 Asia Cup game between arch-rivals India and Pakistan is mostly remembered for Virat Kohli's 183-run knock. However, Rohit also played an important innings in that game. Batting at number four, he scored 68 off 83 balls, stitching a 172-run stand with Kohli. His efforts helped India chase down the 330-run target with 13 balls to spare.

Unbeaten 83 vs Bangladesh, 2018

The Dubai track seemed challenging for batters as Bangladesh were folded for 173 while batting first in the 2018 Asia Cup game against India. That was not the case when the Men in Blue arrived to bat. Skipper Rohit led from the front and brilliantly tackled the Bangladesh attack. He returned unbeaten on 83 off 104 balls as India recorded a comfortable seven-wicket win.

Century vs Pakistan, 2018

Rohit's lone century in the Asia Cup was recorded against Pakistan in the 2018 edition. Chasing 238 for victory, India were off to a flier as openers Rohit and Shikhar Dhawan (114) made a mockery of the Pakistan bowling attack. They added 210 runs for the first wicket. Captain Rohit remained unbeaten on 111 off 119 balls as India won by nine wickets.

83 vs Bangladesh, 2016

The inaugural edition of the T20 Asia Cup took place in 2016 and batters had a hard time in that tournament. The highest individual score in that competition came from Rohit's blade against hosts Bangladesh. Despite not getting much support from the other end, Rohit kept fighting and scored a brilliant fifty. His 83 off 55 balls powered India to a 45-run triumph.

72 vs Sri Lanka, 2022

Rohit seemed at his fluent best against Sri Lanka in the last year's T20 Asia Cup. Despite losing two early wickets, the opener backed his attacking instincts and scored runs all over the park. He shifted gears even further after reaching his fifty and ended up scoring 72 off just 41 balls. His efforts, however, went in vain as SL won by six wickets.

