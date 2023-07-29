Ishan Kishan clocks successive ODI fifties versus West Indies: Stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha July 29, 2023 | 08:55 pm 2 min read

Indian batter Ishan Kishan hammered a 55-run knock in the second ODI versus West Indies (Photo credit: Twitter/@BCCI)

Indian batter Ishan Kishan hammered a 55-run knock in the second ODI versus West Indies at the Kensington Oval in Barbados. With this score, Kishan has registered successive fifties versus the Windies in the ongoing series. Kishan had managed 52 in the first ODI, helping India win by five wickets. On Saturday, he handed India a solid start before being dismissed by Romario Shepherd.

Kishan scores a free-flowing 55

Kishan continued from where he left off in the first match. He looked positive and scored freely. Notably, he was dropped by Gudakesh Motie when batting on 35. He shared a commanding 90-run stand alongside Shubman Gill for the first wicket. However, he was dismissed moments after Gill perished. Kishan was caught at backward point with Alick Athanaze claiming a blinder.

Kishan averages 61.85 in away ODIs

In 16 matches, Kishan now has 617 ODI runs at 44.07. He registered his fifth ODI fifty, besides also owning a double-ton. Versus WI, Kishan has registered 135 runs from three ODIs at 45.00. He now has 433 runs in away ODIs (home of opposition) at 61.85. Notably, he has five fifty-plus scores away from home.

17th fifty in List A cricket

As per ESPNcricinfo, Kishan has scored 3,166 runs in List A cricket at an average of over 37. He has five tons and 17 fifties. Kishan slammed six fours and a six in the second ODI versus WI today.

