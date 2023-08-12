Will KL Rahul feature in Asia Cup 2023? Details here

Written by Gaurav Tripathi August 12, 2023

KL Rahul averages over 45 in ODIs (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Team India is sweating over the fitness of KL Rahul with the 2023 Asia Cup being around the corner. The continental event, which will be played in the ODI format, will get underway on August 30 and Rahul is racing against time to get fit. He will reportedly undergo a fitness test on August 18 which would determine his inclusion. Here are further details.

Why does this story matter?

Rahul has been a vital cog in India's ODI line-up in recent years. Besides batting well at different positions, he can also keep wickets. With the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup taking place in October-November, India would want him to regain fitness sooner than later. To feature in the Asia Cup, he would be required to clear the fitness test.

Rahul last played in May 2023

Rahul has been out of action since the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants on May 1. The LSG skipper sustained a hamstring injury while fielding in the contest. The same ruled him out of the ICC World Test Championship final against Australia in June. He subsequently underwent thigh surgery and is currently undergoing rehabilitation.

Rahul has resumed keeping practice

In a major positive for Team India, Rahul has resumed keeping practice. He was spotted all padded up and working on his reflexes at the NCA in Bengaluru. The clip of him keeping at the academy recently went viral on social media. With injured Rishabh Pant being unavailable, Rahul, if fit, would be India's first-choice keeper for the Asia Cup and WC.

Here is the viral video!

Rahul can bat at number four in Asia Cup

As per several reports, injured Shreyas Iyer is unlikely to make it to the Asia Cup squad. Hence, Rahul would be the top contender to bat at number four if he is available for the tournament. He has fared well at number four, hammering 241 runs in seven ODI innings at an average of 40.16. His strike rate at the position reads 80.87.

Rahul has aced the number-five position

While Rahul has been an opener for the major part of his professional career, he has done well at the number-five position in ODIs. As per ESPNcricinfo, boasts 742 runs in 18 games in this regard at a sensational average of 53. His strike rate is just under 100 (99.33). Overall, Rahul owns 1,986 runs in 54 ODIs at 45.13 (five tons).

Rahul's significance in the Indian line-up

As mentioned, Pant is already unavailable. Hence, if Rahul also fails to make it to the Asia Cup squad, India will not have a proven keeper-batter for the event. Though Ishan Kishan has done well as an opener, he has not enjoyed batting outside the top three in ODIs. The other wicket-keeping option, Sanju Samson has not received regular chances at the highest level.

